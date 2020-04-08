Nusret paket servise başladı; fiyatlar sosyal medyanın diline düştü

\n<html>\n<head>\n</head>\n<body>\n<p class="detail-description m-b-lg">Nusret Gökçe, Koronavirüs salgını nedeniyle paket servise başladı. Paket fiyatları sosyal medyanın diline düştü.</p>\n<p class="detail-description m-b-lg">Nusret Gökçe, İstanbul ve Ankara'da bir yemek siparişi sitesi üzerinden paket servise başladı.</p>\n<section class="photo-news-section infinity-component" data-current-url="/nusret-paket-servise-basladi-fiyatlari-ucurdu-haber-fotograf-2248383-3" data-current-type="photo_item" data-parent-id="2248383" data-index="3" data-url-change="replace" data-current-title="Nusret paket servise başladı, fiyatları uçurdu!">\n<div class="news-detail--photo__detail">\n<div class="news-detail--photo__wrapper">\n<div class="news-detail--photo__item" data-url="/nusret-paket-servise-basladi-fiyatlari-ucurdu-haber-fotograf-2248383-3" data-index="2" data-parent-id="2248383">\n<div class="news-detail--photo__text-content">\n<p>Takvim’de yer alan habere göre; kuzu kafes 600 TL, antrikotun kilosu ise yaklaşık 950 TL’den sipariş alıyor. Nusret Gökçe’nin, yemeklerin paket fiyatları sosyal medyanın diline düştü.</p>\n<p> </p>\n</div>\n</div>\n</div>\n</div>\n</section>\n<section class="photo-news-section infinity-component" data-current-url="/nusret-paket-servise-basladi-fiyatlari-ucurdu-haber-fotograf-2248383-4" data-current-type="photo_item" data-parent-id="2248383" data-index="4" data-url-change="replace" data-current-title="Nusret paket servise başladı, fiyatları uçurdu!">\n<div class="news-detail--photo__detail">\n<div class="news-detail--photo__wrapper">\n<div class="news-detail--photo__item" data-url="/nusret-paket-servise-basladi-fiyatlari-ucurdu-haber-fotograf-2248383-4" data-index="3" data-parent-id="2248383"> </div>\n</div>\n</div>\n</section>\n</body>\n</html>