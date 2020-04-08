T24 LogoT24 Logo
Nusret paket servise başladı; fiyatlar sosyal medyanın diline düştü

08 Nisan 2020 16:08

Nusret Gökçe, Koronavirüs salgını nedeniyle paket servise başladı. Paket fiyatları sosyal medyanın diline düştü.

Nusret Gökçe, İstanbul ve Ankara'da bir yemek siparişi sitesi üzerinden paket servise başladı.

Takvim’de yer alan habere göre; kuzu kafes 600 TL, antrikotun kilosu ise yaklaşık 950 TL’den sipariş alıyor. Nusret Gökçe’nin, yemeklerin paket fiyatları sosyal medyanın diline düştü.

 

 

