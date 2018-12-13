T24 LogoT24 Logo
Number of hen egg production rose to 1.7 billion in October

Istanbul, Dec

13 Aralık 2018 19:25

Istanbul, Dec. 13 (DHA) – The number of the hen egg production increased by 4.6 percent in October compared with the previous month, and increased by 2.1 percent compared with the same month of the previous year and increased to 1.7 billion.
According to Turkis Statistical Instutute’s (TurkStat) “Poultry Production October 2018” data:
- Number of the slaughtered chicken increased by 6.6 percent in October compared with the previous month, and decreased by 5.0 percent compared with the same month of the previous year.
- Number of the slaughtered turkey increased by 4.2 percent in October compared with the previous month, and increased by 13.4 percent compared with the same month of the previous year.
- Chicken meat production increased by 9.6 percent in October compared with the previous month, and decreased by 2.1 percent compared with the same month of the previous year. 
- Turkey meat production decreased by 3.8 percent in October compared with the previous month, and increased by 14.6 percent compared with the same month of the previous year.
- According to the seasonally and calendar adjusted series; chicken meat production decreased by 2.1 percent compared with the previous month.
- According to the calendar adjusted series chicken meat production decreased by 4.8 percent compared with the same month of the previous year. (Graph)

