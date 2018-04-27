North and South Korea leaders: There will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula

Istanbul, April 27 (DHA) - North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and the South Korean president Moon Jae-in declared \"peace on the Korean Peninsula\" on Friday.

North and South Korea will sign a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War later this year, 65 years after hostilities ceased, the two countries announced in a joint declaration.

The document, formally called the “Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification on the Korean Peninsula,” was revealed after a full day of meetings and a 30-minute private conversation in the past hour between Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in.

“The two leaders solemnly declare ... that there will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula and a new era of peace has begun” the declaration said.