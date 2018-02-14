No evidence Turkish helicopter was shot down in Syria: PM

Istanbul, Feb 14 (DHA) - Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said on Feb. 14 there is no evidence to prove that a Turkish attack helicopter which crashed in Syria’s northern district of Afrin on Feb. 10 went down as a result of external intervention.

Two Turkish Armed Forces personnel were killed when an attack helicopter crashed in Afrin during Turkey’s ongoing “Operation Olive Branch” on Feb. 10.

“Our accident investigation team has considered all possibilities regarding the helicopter crash, but they couldn’t find any evidence that it was shot down” Yıldırım said.