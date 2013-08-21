T24 LogoT24 Logo
New York’ta merakla beklenen filmler

ABD’nin en önemli film festivallerinden biri olan New York Film Festivali, bu yılki programını açıkladı

21 Ağustos 2013 11:03

Bu yıl 51. kez düzenlenecek New York Film Festivali’nin programı belli oldu.

Bu yıl 27 Eylül-13 Ekim tarihleri arasında düzenlenecek festivalde, Spike Jonze’un merakla beklenen filmi 'Her' ve başrolünde Tom Hanks’in olduğu 'Captain Phillips' filmlerinin ilk gösterimleri yapılacak.

Festival için seçilen diğer filmler ise şöyle:

-About Time (Richard Curtis) 
-Abuse of Weakness (Catherine Breillat) 
-Alan Partridge (Declan Lowney) 
-All Is Lost (J.C. Chandor) 
-American Promise (Brewster ve Michèle Stephenson) 
-At Berkeley (Frederick Wiseman) 
-Bastards (Claire Denis) 
-Blue is the Warmest Color (Abdellatif Kechiche)
-Burning Bush (Agnieszka Holland) 
-Captain Phillips (Paul Greengrass) 
-Child of God (James Franco) 
-Gloria (Sebastián Lelio) 
-The Immigrant (James Gray) 
-Inside Llewyn Davis (Ethan Coen, Joel Coen) 
-The Invisible Woman (Ralph Fiennes) 
-Jealousy (Philippe Garrel) 
-The Last of the Unjust (Claude Lanzmann) 
-Like Father Like Son (Hirokazu Kore-eda) 
-The Missing Picture (Rithy Panh) 
-My Name is Hmmm... (agnès B) 
-Nebraska (Alexander Payne) 
-North, The End of History (Lav Diaz) 
-Omar (Hany Abu-Assad) 
-Only Lovers Left Alive (Jim Jarmusch) 
-The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller) 
-The Square (Jehane Noujaim) 
-Stranger By The Lake (Alain Guiraudie) 
-Stray Dogs (Tsai Ming-liang) 
-Le Week-End (Roger Michell) 
-The Wind Rises (Hayao Miyazaki)

 

