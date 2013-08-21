New York’ta merakla beklenen filmler

Bu yıl 51. kez düzenlenecek New York Film Festivali’nin programı belli oldu.
Bu yıl 27 Eylül-13 Ekim tarihleri arasında düzenlenecek festivalde, Spike Jonze’un merakla beklenen filmi 'Her' ve başrolünde Tom Hanks’in olduğu 'Captain Phillips' filmlerinin ilk gösterimleri yapılacak.
Festival için seçilen diğer filmler ise şöyle:
-About Time (Richard Curtis)
-Abuse of Weakness (Catherine Breillat)
-Alan Partridge (Declan Lowney)
-All Is Lost (J.C. Chandor)
-American Promise (Brewster ve Michèle Stephenson)
-At Berkeley (Frederick Wiseman)
-Bastards (Claire Denis)
-Blue is the Warmest Color (Abdellatif Kechiche)
-Burning Bush (Agnieszka Holland)
-Captain Phillips (Paul Greengrass)
-Child of God (James Franco)
-Gloria (Sebastián Lelio)
-The Immigrant (James Gray)
-Inside Llewyn Davis (Ethan Coen, Joel Coen)
-The Invisible Woman (Ralph Fiennes)
-Jealousy (Philippe Garrel)
-The Last of the Unjust (Claude Lanzmann)
-Like Father Like Son (Hirokazu Kore-eda)
-The Missing Picture (Rithy Panh)
-My Name is Hmmm... (agnès B)
-Nebraska (Alexander Payne)
-North, The End of History (Lav Diaz)
-Omar (Hany Abu-Assad)
-Only Lovers Left Alive (Jim Jarmusch)
-The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller)
-The Square (Jehane Noujaim)
-Stranger By The Lake (Alain Guiraudie)
-Stray Dogs (Tsai Ming-liang)
-Le Week-End (Roger Michell)
-The Wind Rises (Hayao Miyazaki)