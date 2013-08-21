New York’ta merakla beklenen filmler

Bu yıl 51. kez düzenlenecek New York Film Festivali’nin programı belli oldu.

Bu yıl 27 Eylül-13 Ekim tarihleri arasında düzenlenecek festivalde, Spike Jonze’un merakla beklenen filmi 'Her' ve başrolünde Tom Hanks’in olduğu 'Captain Phillips' filmlerinin ilk gösterimleri yapılacak.

Festival için seçilen diğer filmler ise şöyle:

-About Time (Richard Curtis)

-Abuse of Weakness (Catherine Breillat)

-Alan Partridge (Declan Lowney)

-All Is Lost (J.C. Chandor)

-American Promise (Brewster ve Michèle Stephenson)

-At Berkeley (Frederick Wiseman)

-Bastards (Claire Denis)

-Blue is the Warmest Color (Abdellatif Kechiche)

-Burning Bush (Agnieszka Holland)

-Captain Phillips (Paul Greengrass)

-Child of God (James Franco)

-Gloria (Sebastián Lelio)

-The Immigrant (James Gray)

-Inside Llewyn Davis (Ethan Coen, Joel Coen)

-The Invisible Woman (Ralph Fiennes)

-Jealousy (Philippe Garrel)

-The Last of the Unjust (Claude Lanzmann)

-Like Father Like Son (Hirokazu Kore-eda)

-The Missing Picture (Rithy Panh)

-My Name is Hmmm... (agnès B)

-Nebraska (Alexander Payne)

-North, The End of History (Lav Diaz)

-Omar (Hany Abu-Assad)

-Only Lovers Left Alive (Jim Jarmusch)

-The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller)

-The Square (Jehane Noujaim)

-Stranger By The Lake (Alain Guiraudie)

-Stray Dogs (Tsai Ming-liang)

-Le Week-End (Roger Michell)

-The Wind Rises (Hayao Miyazaki)