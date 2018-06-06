Netherlands to build world's first habitable 3D printed houses

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, June 6 (DHA) – Netherlands will be the first country to have habitable homes made by 3D printer.

Eindhoven, the fifth largest city of Netherlands will host Project Milestone, collabration of a construction company Van Wijnen and Eindhoven University of Technology. The Project aims to build habitable houses using 3D printers the smallest house, with two bedrooms, has already attracted applications from 20 interested families just a week after images were made available.

The method consists of a 3D printer using a specially formulated cement and is said to cut costs and environmental damage by reducing the amount of cement that is used.

Rudy van Grup, a manager at the company said: “We have no need for the moulds used to create houses made with cement today, and so we will never use more cement than is necessary.”

The five houses, expected to be completed in 2019, will be located near Meerhoven airport and will consists of “smart” house features, allowing the inhabitants to control light, heat and security.

