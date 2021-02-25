T24 LogoT24 Logo
Gündem

Muş’ta 4.2 büyüklüğünde deprem

25 Şubat 2021 13:00

Kandilli Rasathanesi Muş Alaabalık-Varto’da 4.2 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldiğini duyurdu.

Saat 12.48'de gerçekleşen depremin derinliği 2.5 kilometre olarak ölçüldü. 

Kandilli RasathanesidepremMuşVarto
T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24