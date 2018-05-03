Muharrem İnce likely presidential nominee of Turkey's main opposition CHP

Istanbul, May 3 (DHA) - Yalova deputy Muharrem İnce is on course to be named the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) candidate for the snap presidential election to take place on June 24.

Although the official announcement will be made by CHP head Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu after the CHP’s parliamentary group meeting early on Friday, a number of CHP officials have told media outlets that İnce’s chances of being nominated are high.

“As of late last night, Muharrem İnce’s name has come to the fore. Our officials have discussed [his nomination] and I called him this morning to congratulate him,” CHP deputy İlhan Kesici told reporters on Thursday. Kesici has been among the mooted CHP candidates for the presidency.

İnce, however, remained tight-lipped about his nomination.

“We should wait. Our chairman will make the announcement tomorrow at 10.00 a.m.,” he told reporters.

A veteran politician from the ranks of the CHP, İnce has run twice for the leadership of the CHP against Kılıçdaroğlu, most recently earlier this year.

“Our candidate will be pro-democracy, pro-freedoms. Our candidate will represent all 80 million citizens” the CHP said recently.