Muharrem İnce: First it was the rock-throwing kids, now it is the tweeting kids

Hülya Karabağlı/ Ankara

İlhan Cihaner (CHP/Denizli), member of the Parliament’s Information and Internet Committee, said the operation waged by the police against those who supported the Gezi Park protests in the social media was an act of intimidation. Suggesting that the judicial system was not accustomed to the workings of the social media, Cihaner said they were watching the arrests very closely.

“Sharing a message or liking a message does not indicate that you are in agreement with that message” said Cihaner: “Repeating an idea that was expressed could never be a crime. Retweeting a tweet that insulted a person does not make you the insulter.”

Using the word “alçak” (scoundrel) as an example, Cihaner said that calling someone “alçak” was a crime, but retweeting the word did not indicate a repetition of the crime. Cihaner also responded the accusation that the social media had a provocative role in the protests. "If provocation is a crime, the Prime Minister was the biggest provoker. What could be more provocative than saying ‘I can hardly keep the fifty percent in their homes’? You will attack the citizens with maces and the system will not even move a finger, is that it?”

‘The police scourges the tweeters’

Muharrem İnce of CHP also addressed the issue as well. Reminding the reporters that Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called Twitter “a scourge,” İnce said “the Police scourges the kids who tweet.”