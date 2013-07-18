T24 LogoT24 Logo
MTV Video Müzik Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

1984'ten beri verilen MTV Video Müzik Ödülleri'nin bu yılki adayları açıklandı. Justin Timberlake, 6 dalda aday gösterildi.

18 Temmuz 2013 12:30

2013 MTV Video Müzik Ödülleri'ne aday gösterilen adaylar listesi şöyle:

 

Yılın Müzik Videosu:
» Justin Timberlake, "Mirrors"
» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz, "Thrift Shop"
» Bruno Mars, "Locked Out of Heaven"
» Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, "Blurred Lines"
» Taylor Swift, "I Knew You Were Trouble"

 

En İyi Hip Hop Videosu:

» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, "Can't Hold Us"
» Drake, "Started From The Bottom"
» Kendrick Lamar, "Swimming Pools"
» A$AP Rocky feat. Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar, "F--kin' Problems"
» J. Cole feat. Miguel, "Power Trip"

 

En İyi Erkek Şarkıcı Videosu:
» Justin Timberlake, "Mirrors"
» Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, "Blurred Lines"
» Bruno Mars, "Locked Out of Heaven"
» Ed Sheeran, "Lego House"
» Kendrick Lamar, "Swimming Pools"

 

En İyi Kadın Şarkıcı Videosu:
» Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko, "Stay"
» Taylor Swift, "I Knew You Were Trouble"
» Miley Cyrus, "We Can't Stop"
» Pink feat. Nate Ruess, "Just Give Me A Reason"
» Demi Lovato, "Heart Attack"

 

En İyi Pop Videosu:
» Bruno Mars, "Locked Out of Heaven"
» Justin Timberlake, "Mirrors"
» Fun., "Carry On"
» Miley Cyrus, "We Can't Stop"
» Selena Gomez, "Come and Get It"

 

Taco Bell'in sunduğu, izlenmesi gereken sanatçı
» Twenty One Pilots, "Holding On To You"
» Zedd feat. Foxes, "Clarity"
» Austin Mahone, "What About Love"
» The Weeknd, "Wicked Games"
» Iggy Azalea, "Work"

 

En İyi Ortak Çalışma
» Justin Timberlake, feat. Jay-Z, "Suit & Tie"
» Pitbull feat. Christina Aguilera, "Feel This Moment"
» Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding, "I Need Your Love"
» Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, "Blurred Lines"
» Pink feat. Nate Ruess, "Just Give Me A Reason"

 

Sosyal Mesaj İçeren En İyi Video

» Kelly Clarkson, "People Like Us"
» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, "Same Love"
» Snoop Lion, "No Guns Allowed"
» Miguel, "Candles in the Sun"
» Beyoncé, "I Was Here"

 

En İyi Rock Videosu
» Imagine Dragons, "Radioactive"
» Fall Out Boy, "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)" 
» Mumford & Sons, "I Will Wait"
» Thirty Seconds To Mars, "Up in the Air"
» Vampire Weekend, "Diane Young"

 

En İyi Sanat Yönetmenliği
» Capital Cities, "Safe and Sound"
» Thirty Seconds To Mars, "Up in the Air"
» Janelle Monae feat. Erykah Badu, "Q.U.E.E.N"
» Lana Del Rey, "National Anthem"
» Alt-J, "Tesselate"

 

En İyi Koreografi
» Chris Brown, "Fine China"
» Ciara, "Body Party"
» Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull, "Live It Up"
» will.i.am feat. Justin Bieber, "#thatPOWER"
» Bruno Mars, "Treasure"

 

En İyi Sinematografi
» Thirty Seconds To Mars, "Up in the Air"
» Lana Del Rey, "Ride"
» Yeah Yeah Yeahs, "Sacrilege"
» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, "Can't Hold Us"
» A-Trak & Tommy Trash, "Tuna Melt"

 

En iyi Yönetmenlik
» Justin Timberlake feat. Jay-Z, "Suit & Tie"
» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, "Can't Hold Us"
» Yeah Yeah Yeahs, "Sacrilege"
» Fun., "Carry On"
» Drake, "Started From The Bottom"

 

En İyi Kurgu
» Pink feat. Nate Ruess, "Just Give Me A Reason"
» Calvin Harris feat. Florence Welch, "Sweet Nothing"
» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, "Can't Hold Us"
» Justin Timberlake, "Mirrors"
» Miley Cyrus, "We Can't Stop"

 

En İyi Görsel Efekt
» Capital Cities, "Safe and Sound"
» Duck Sauce, "It's You"
» Flying Lotus, "Tony Tortures"
» Skrillex feat. the Doors "Breakn' a Sweat"
» The Weeknd "Wicked Games"

