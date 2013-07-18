MTV Video Müzik Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

2013 MTV Video Müzik Ödülleri'ne aday gösterilen adaylar listesi şöyle:

Yılın Müzik Videosu:

» Justin Timberlake, "Mirrors"

» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz, "Thrift Shop"

» Bruno Mars, "Locked Out of Heaven"

» Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, "Blurred Lines"

» Taylor Swift, "I Knew You Were Trouble"

En İyi Hip Hop Videosu:

» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, "Can't Hold Us"

» Drake, "Started From The Bottom"

» Kendrick Lamar, "Swimming Pools"

» A$AP Rocky feat. Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar, "F--kin' Problems"

» J. Cole feat. Miguel, "Power Trip"

En İyi Erkek Şarkıcı Videosu:

» Justin Timberlake, "Mirrors"

» Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, "Blurred Lines"

» Bruno Mars, "Locked Out of Heaven"

» Ed Sheeran, "Lego House"

» Kendrick Lamar, "Swimming Pools"

En İyi Kadın Şarkıcı Videosu:

» Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko, "Stay"

» Taylor Swift, "I Knew You Were Trouble"

» Miley Cyrus, "We Can't Stop"

» Pink feat. Nate Ruess, "Just Give Me A Reason"

» Demi Lovato, "Heart Attack"

En İyi Pop Videosu:

» Bruno Mars, "Locked Out of Heaven"

» Justin Timberlake, "Mirrors"

» Fun., "Carry On"

» Miley Cyrus, "We Can't Stop"

» Selena Gomez, "Come and Get It"

Taco Bell'in sunduğu, izlenmesi gereken sanatçı

» Twenty One Pilots, "Holding On To You"

» Zedd feat. Foxes, "Clarity"

» Austin Mahone, "What About Love"

» The Weeknd, "Wicked Games"

» Iggy Azalea, "Work"

En İyi Ortak Çalışma

» Justin Timberlake, feat. Jay-Z, "Suit & Tie"

» Pitbull feat. Christina Aguilera, "Feel This Moment"

» Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding, "I Need Your Love"

» Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, "Blurred Lines"

» Pink feat. Nate Ruess, "Just Give Me A Reason"

Sosyal Mesaj İçeren En İyi Video

» Kelly Clarkson, "People Like Us"

» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, "Same Love"

» Snoop Lion, "No Guns Allowed"

» Miguel, "Candles in the Sun"

» Beyoncé, "I Was Here"

En İyi Rock Videosu

» Imagine Dragons, "Radioactive"

» Fall Out Boy, "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)"

» Mumford & Sons, "I Will Wait"

» Thirty Seconds To Mars, "Up in the Air"

» Vampire Weekend, "Diane Young"

En İyi Sanat Yönetmenliği

» Capital Cities, "Safe and Sound"

» Thirty Seconds To Mars, "Up in the Air"

» Janelle Monae feat. Erykah Badu, "Q.U.E.E.N"

» Lana Del Rey, "National Anthem"

» Alt-J, "Tesselate"

En İyi Koreografi

» Chris Brown, "Fine China"

» Ciara, "Body Party"

» Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull, "Live It Up"

» will.i.am feat. Justin Bieber, "#thatPOWER"

» Bruno Mars, "Treasure"

En İyi Sinematografi

» Thirty Seconds To Mars, "Up in the Air"

» Lana Del Rey, "Ride"

» Yeah Yeah Yeahs, "Sacrilege"

» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, "Can't Hold Us"

» A-Trak & Tommy Trash, "Tuna Melt"

En iyi Yönetmenlik

» Justin Timberlake feat. Jay-Z, "Suit & Tie"

» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, "Can't Hold Us"

» Yeah Yeah Yeahs, "Sacrilege"

» Fun., "Carry On"

» Drake, "Started From The Bottom"

En İyi Kurgu

» Pink feat. Nate Ruess, "Just Give Me A Reason"

» Calvin Harris feat. Florence Welch, "Sweet Nothing"

» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, "Can't Hold Us"

» Justin Timberlake, "Mirrors"

» Miley Cyrus, "We Can't Stop"

En İyi Görsel Efekt

» Capital Cities, "Safe and Sound"

» Duck Sauce, "It's You"

» Flying Lotus, "Tony Tortures"

» Skrillex feat. the Doors "Breakn' a Sweat"

» The Weeknd "Wicked Games"