MTV Video Müzik Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

2013 MTV Video Müzik Ödülleri'ne aday gösterilen adaylar listesi şöyle:
Yılın Müzik Videosu:
» Justin Timberlake, "Mirrors"
» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz, "Thrift Shop"
» Bruno Mars, "Locked Out of Heaven"
» Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, "Blurred Lines"
» Taylor Swift, "I Knew You Were Trouble"
En İyi Hip Hop Videosu:
» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, "Can't Hold Us"
» Drake, "Started From The Bottom"
» Kendrick Lamar, "Swimming Pools"
» A$AP Rocky feat. Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar, "F--kin' Problems"
» J. Cole feat. Miguel, "Power Trip"
En İyi Erkek Şarkıcı Videosu:
» Justin Timberlake, "Mirrors"
» Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, "Blurred Lines"
» Bruno Mars, "Locked Out of Heaven"
» Ed Sheeran, "Lego House"
» Kendrick Lamar, "Swimming Pools"
En İyi Kadın Şarkıcı Videosu:
» Rihanna feat. Mikky Ekko, "Stay"
» Taylor Swift, "I Knew You Were Trouble"
» Miley Cyrus, "We Can't Stop"
» Pink feat. Nate Ruess, "Just Give Me A Reason"
» Demi Lovato, "Heart Attack"
En İyi Pop Videosu:
» Bruno Mars, "Locked Out of Heaven"
» Justin Timberlake, "Mirrors"
» Fun., "Carry On"
» Miley Cyrus, "We Can't Stop"
» Selena Gomez, "Come and Get It"
Taco Bell'in sunduğu, izlenmesi gereken sanatçı
» Twenty One Pilots, "Holding On To You"
» Zedd feat. Foxes, "Clarity"
» Austin Mahone, "What About Love"
» The Weeknd, "Wicked Games"
» Iggy Azalea, "Work"
En İyi Ortak Çalışma
» Justin Timberlake, feat. Jay-Z, "Suit & Tie"
» Pitbull feat. Christina Aguilera, "Feel This Moment"
» Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding, "I Need Your Love"
» Robin Thicke feat. T.I. and Pharrell, "Blurred Lines"
» Pink feat. Nate Ruess, "Just Give Me A Reason"
Sosyal Mesaj İçeren En İyi Video
» Kelly Clarkson, "People Like Us"
» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, "Same Love"
» Snoop Lion, "No Guns Allowed"
» Miguel, "Candles in the Sun"
» Beyoncé, "I Was Here"
En İyi Rock Videosu
» Imagine Dragons, "Radioactive"
» Fall Out Boy, "My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)"
» Mumford & Sons, "I Will Wait"
» Thirty Seconds To Mars, "Up in the Air"
» Vampire Weekend, "Diane Young"
En İyi Sanat Yönetmenliği
» Capital Cities, "Safe and Sound"
» Thirty Seconds To Mars, "Up in the Air"
» Janelle Monae feat. Erykah Badu, "Q.U.E.E.N"
» Lana Del Rey, "National Anthem"
» Alt-J, "Tesselate"
En İyi Koreografi
» Chris Brown, "Fine China"
» Ciara, "Body Party"
» Jennifer Lopez feat. Pitbull, "Live It Up"
» will.i.am feat. Justin Bieber, "#thatPOWER"
» Bruno Mars, "Treasure"
En İyi Sinematografi
» Thirty Seconds To Mars, "Up in the Air"
» Lana Del Rey, "Ride"
» Yeah Yeah Yeahs, "Sacrilege"
» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, "Can't Hold Us"
» A-Trak & Tommy Trash, "Tuna Melt"
En iyi Yönetmenlik
» Justin Timberlake feat. Jay-Z, "Suit & Tie"
» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, "Can't Hold Us"
» Yeah Yeah Yeahs, "Sacrilege"
» Fun., "Carry On"
» Drake, "Started From The Bottom"
En İyi Kurgu
» Pink feat. Nate Ruess, "Just Give Me A Reason"
» Calvin Harris feat. Florence Welch, "Sweet Nothing"
» Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, "Can't Hold Us"
» Justin Timberlake, "Mirrors"
» Miley Cyrus, "We Can't Stop"
En İyi Görsel Efekt
» Capital Cities, "Safe and Sound"
» Duck Sauce, "It's You"
» Flying Lotus, "Tony Tortures"
» Skrillex feat. the Doors "Breakn' a Sweat"
» The Weeknd "Wicked Games"