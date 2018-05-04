Moody's withdrawn IBA-Moscow's ratings

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 4 (DHA) – Moody’s Investor’s Service has withdrawn Russian-based IBA Moscow’s ratings and declared the outlook as stable.

While Moody’s stated that the withdrawals on the ratings happened prior to its own business reasons, the mentioned withdrawals are as follows:

Long-term local- and foreign-currency deposit rating of B3

Short-term local and foreign-currency deposit ratings of Not Prime

Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment of B2(cr)

Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment of Not Prime(cr)

Baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of b3