T24 LogoT24 Logo
Dünya

Moody's withdrawn IBA-Moscow's ratings

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 4 (DHA) – Moody’s Investor’s Service has withdrawn Russian-based IBA Moscow’s ratings and declared the outlook as stable

04 Mayıs 2018 12:54

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 4 (DHA) – Moody’s Investor’s Service has withdrawn Russian-based IBA Moscow’s ratings and declared the outlook as stable.
While Moody’s stated that the withdrawals on the ratings happened prior to its own business reasons, the mentioned withdrawals are as follows:
Long-term local- and foreign-currency deposit rating of B3
Short-term local and foreign-currency deposit ratings of Not Prime
Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment of B2(cr)
Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment of Not Prime(cr)
Baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of b3

Haber, değiştirilmeden kaynağından otomatik olarak eklenmiştir

ETİKETLER

Deniz KılınçMayDHAMoodys Investors ServiceRussianbased IBA MoscowsWhile MoodysB3 ShorttermNot Prime Longterm Counterparty Risk AssessmentB2cr Shortterm Counterparty Risk AssessmentNot Primecr BaselineBCA
T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24