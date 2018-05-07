Moody's upgraded Citizen Irish Auto Receivables Trust 2017 Designated Activity Company ratings

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, May 7 (DHA) – Moody’s Investor’s Service has upgraded the notes ratings of Citizen Irish Auto Receivables Trust 2017 Designated Activity Company and affirmed the company’s senior ratings.

In a statement, Moody’s underlined that the rating action reflects the increase in the levels of credit enhancement fort he affected Notes as well as better than expected collateral performance and has assigned the following ratings to Citizen Irish Auto Receivables Trust 2017 Designated Activity Company:

EUR132.9M Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 22, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

EUR8.7M Class B Notes, Upgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 22, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

EUR6.3M Class C Notes, Upgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 22, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned A1 (sf)

EUR2.4M Class D Notes, Upgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jun 22, 2017 Definitive Rating Assigned Baa1 (sf)