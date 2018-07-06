MiG-29 crashes in Poland, pilot killed - Ministry

Istanbul, July 6 (DHA) - MiG-29 fighter jet of the Polish Armed Forces crashed in the north of the country, its pilot died, the Polish Defense Ministry said.

The circumstances of the accident are being studied by the investigative commission for aviation accidents, Ministry said in a statement. \"During the night flights, the MiG-29 plane of the 22nd Tactical Aviation Base has crashed. The pilot has catapulted in the area of the city of Sakuvko, 18 kilometers (12 miles) from Malbork. The wreckage of the plane was found about 1.5 kilometers from the city.\"