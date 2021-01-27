T24 LogoT24 Logo
Kuruluş Osman 43. bölüm 2. fragmanı

27 Ocak 2021 13:37

Atv'nin izlenme rekorları kıran dizisi Kuruluş Osman'ın merkakla beklenen 43. Bölüm 2. fragmanı yayınlandı.

Kuruluş Osman 43. bölüm izleKuruluş OsmanKuruluş Osman 43. bölümKuruluş Osman izleKuruluş Osman fragmanatvatv dizisidizitv
