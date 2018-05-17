Korea initiates WTO dispute complaints against US safeguard duties on washers, solar cells

Istanbul, May 17 (DHA) – Korea has requested WTO dispute consultations with the United States regarding US safeguard duties imposed on imports of large residential washers and crystalline silicon photovoltaic products. The requests were circulated to WTO members on Wednesday.

Korea claims the measures are inconsistent with a number of provisions under the WTO\'s Agreement on Safeguards and the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994.

The complain ise made regarding the definitive safeguard measure imposed by the United States on imports of certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells, whether or not partially or fully assembled into other products (including, but not limited to, modules, laminates, panels, and building-integrated materials) (\"crystalline silicon photovoltaic products\").

Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.