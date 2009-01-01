T24 LogoT24 Logo
İşte Eurovision şarkımız

Türkiye'nin Eurovision şarkısı "Crazy about you..." ilk kez dün gece TRT'den ekranlara geldi.

01 Ocak 2009 02:00

Türkiye'nin Eurovision şarkısı ilk kez dün gece ekranlara geldi. Yarışmada türkiye'yi temsil edecek Hadise'nin şarkısı 2009'un ilk dakikalarında TRT'de gösterildi. Şarkının ismi "Crazy about you..."

İşte Eurovision şarkımız - VİDEO
Hadise fotoğrafları - FOTOGALERİ

Türkiye, yeni yıla Hadise ile "merhaba" dedi. Hadise, 2009 Eurovision şarkısını ilk kez yılbaşında seslendirdi.
Yılbaşı gecesi için yine iddialı bir program hazırlayan TRT, yeni yıl coşkusunu, 2009 Eurovision Şarkı Yarışması'nda Türkiye'yi temsil edecek olan Hadise ile yaşattı.

Özel gecede Hadise'nin coşkusuna, özel dans ekibi de renk kattı.
 
İşte şarkının sözleri;

Baby you’re perfect for me
you are my gift from heaven
this is the greatest story of all times
we met in like in a movie
so meant to last forever
and what you’re doing to me
feels so fine

angel I wake up
and live my dreams
endlessly
crazy for you

can you feel the rhythm in my heart
the beats going Düm Tek Tek
always out it like there no minute
feels like there’s no way back
can you feel the rhythm in my heart
the beats going Düm Tek Tek
always out it like there’s no minute
feels like there’s no way back

baby i read all answers
in your exotic movements
you are the greatest dancer of all times
you make me feel so special
no one can kiss like you do
as it is your profession
feel so fine

angel i wake up and live my dreams
endlessly
crazy for you

can you feel the rhythm in my heart
the beats going Düm Tek Tek
always out it like there no minute
feels like there’s no way back
can you feel the rhythm in my heart
the beats going Düm Tek Tek
always out it like there’s no minute
feels like there’s no way back

can you feel the rhythm in my heart

can you feel the rhythm in my heart
the beats going Düm Tek Tek
always out it like there no minute
feels like there’s no way back
can you feel the rhythm in my heart
the beats going Düm Tek Tek
always out it like there’s no minute
feels like there’s no way back

always out it like it no minute
feels like there’s no way back
always out it like there’s no minute
feels like Düm Tek Tek

