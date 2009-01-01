İşte Eurovision şarkımız

İşte şarkının sözleri;

Türkiye, yeni yıla Hadise ile "merhaba" dedi. Hadise, 2009 Eurovision şarkısını ilk kez yılbaşında seslendirdi.Yılbaşı gecesi için yine iddialı bir program hazırlayan TRT, yeni yıl coşkusunu, 2009 Eurovision Şarkı Yarışması'nda Türkiye'yi temsil edecek olan Hadise ile yaşattı.Özel gecede Hadise'nin coşkusuna, özel dans ekibi de renk kattı.Baby you’re perfect for meyou are my gift from heaventhis is the greatest story of all timeswe met in like in a movieso meant to last foreverand what you’re doing to mefeels so fineangel I wake upand live my dreamsendlesslycrazy for youcan you feel the rhythm in my heartthe beats going Düm Tek Tekalways out it like there no minutefeels like there’s no way backcan you feel the rhythm in my heartthe beats going Düm Tek Tekalways out it like there’s no minutefeels like there’s no way backbaby i read all answersin your exotic movementsyou are the greatest dancer of all timesyou make me feel so specialno one can kiss like you doas it is your professionfeel so fineangel i wake up and live my dreamsendlesslycrazy for youcan you feel the rhythm in my heartthe beats going Düm Tek Tekalways out it like there no minutefeels like there’s no way backcan you feel the rhythm in my heartthe beats going Düm Tek Tekalways out it like there’s no minutefeels like there’s no way backcan you feel the rhythm in my heartcan you feel the rhythm in my heartthe beats going Düm Tek Tekalways out it like there no minutefeels like there’s no way backcan you feel the rhythm in my heartthe beats going Düm Tek Tekalways out it like there’s no minutefeels like there’s no way backalways out it like it no minutefeels like there’s no way backalways out it like there’s no minutefeels like Düm Tek Tek