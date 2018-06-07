Germany manufacturing sector new orders fell by 2.5 pct.

Istanbul, June 7 (DHA) - Based on provisional data, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reports that price-adjusted new orders in manufacturing had decreased in April 2018 a seasonally and calendar adjusted 2.5 percent on the previous month.

For March 2018, revision of the preliminary outcome resulted in a decrease of 1.1 percent compared with February 2018 (primary –0.9 percent).

Price-adjusted new orders without major orders in manufacturing had decreased in April 2018 a seasonally and calendar adjusted 1.7 percent on the previous month.

Domestic orders decreased by 4.8 percent and foreign orders decreased by 0.8 percent in April 2018 on the previous month. New orders from the euro area were down 9.9 percent, new orders from other countries increased 5.4 percent compared to March 2018.

In April 2018 the manufacturers of intermediate goods saw new orders rise by 2.5 percent compared with March 2018. The manufacturers of capital goods showed decreases of 5.6 percent on the previous month.

For consumer goods, a decrease in new orders of 2.2 percent was recorded.