İstanbul, May 14 (DHA) - The Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate made some positive strides towards recovery at the end of last week’s session, thanks to some dovish comments by St. Louis Reserve Bank President, James Bullard.

The Federal Reserve policymaker suggested that the bank should put the brakes on any further rate hikes as he believes rates are already nearing a “neutral” level and further hikes would be of little economic benefit.