Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority approved the listing of Nordea merger

Istanbul, May 8 (DHA) – The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the supplement to the prospectus regarding the merger of Nordea Bank AB (publ) into Nordea Holding Abp and the subsequent listing of the shares in Nordea Finland.

Nordea has supplemented the prospectus dated 16 February 2018 related to the merger of Nordea Bank AB (publ) into Nordea Holding Abp (Nordea Finland) and the subsequent listing of the shares in Nordea Finland.

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the supplement to the prospectus, which relates to the publication of the interim management statement of the Nordea Group on 25 April 2018 and includes certain additional updates.

The supplement to the prospectus has been notified to the financial supervisory authorities for use in Sweden and Denmark, which, in addition to Finland, are the countries where the shares in Nordea Finland are intended to be listed upon completion of the merger. The supplemented Finnish, Swedish and Danish language translations of the prospectus summary are available on the Nordea website at www.nordea.com.

The prospectus and the supplement to the prospectus are available on the Nordea website at www.nordea.com and at the offices of Nordea Finland at Aleksis Kiven katu 7, FI-00020 Nordea, Helsinki, Finland, as well as at the reception of Nasdaq Helsinki at Fabianinkatu 14, FI-00100 Helsinki, Finland and at the head office of Nordea at Smålandsgatan 17, SE 105 71 Stockholm, Sweden.