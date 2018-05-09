T24 LogoT24 Logo
EU: JCPOA is crucial for security of the region, we deeply regret the announcement

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, May 9 (DHA) -  The European Union (EU) deeply regrets the announcement by US President Trump to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU following US President Trump\'s announcement on the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) said.

Underlining JCPOA being cruical for the security of the region, following remarks were made in EU’s statement:

“The JCPOA, unanimously endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, is a key element of the global nuclear nonproliferation architecture and is crucial for the security of the region.

“As long as Iran continues to implement its nuclear related commitments, as it has been doing so far and has been confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency in 10 consecutive reports, the EU will remain committed to the continued full and effective implementation of the nuclear deal.

“The lifting of nuclear related sanctions is an essential part of the agreement. The EU has repeatedly stressed that the sanctions lifting has a positive impact on trade and economic relations with Iran. The EU stresses its commitment to ensuring that this can continue to be delivered.

“The JCPOA is the culmination of 12 years of diplomacy which has been working and delivering on its main goal. The EU is determined to work with the international community to preserve it.”

