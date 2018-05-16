EU Council discussed the state of play in the talks with the UK

Deniz Kılınç / Istanbul, May 16 (DHA) - The Council, in EU27 format, briefed by the EU\'s chief negotiator Michel Barnier about the ongoing Brexit negotiations, the European Council declared in a statement.

Ministers discussed the state of play in the talks with the UK, in relation to both the completion of the work on withdrawal issues to finalise the draft withdrawal agreement, and on the framework of the future EU-UK relations, the outcome of which will be reflected in a political declaration.

\"October is only five months away and some key issues still need to be settled\" Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said, \"We urgently need to progress on Ireland, on governance and on all other remaining withdrawal issues. We also need to provide a framework for the future relationship. Our citizens and our businesses, on both sides of the Channel, need reassurance that there will be an orderly Brexit. They also need clarity about the future relationship.\"

The Council also began preparations for the next meeting of the European Council (Article 50) to take place in June 2018 by looking at the annotated draft agenda for the summit.