EU Council and European Parliament agree on election date

Istanbul, May 22 (DHA) - The EU Council today adopted a decision setting 23 to 26 May 2019 as the dates for the next European Parliament elections. The dates were agreed unanimously by the Council after consulting the European Parliament.

According to the 1976 Electoral Act, European parliamentary elections take place in the period from Thursday to Sunday in the first full week of June.

However, if it proves impossible to hold elections that week, the Act enables the Council, after consulting the European Parliament, to decide unanimously on other dates, provided these are no more than two months before, or one month after, the period provided for by the Electoral Act.