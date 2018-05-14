EU adopts a new regulation on protection of land and forests

İstanbul, May 14 (DHA) - The Council of European Union today adopted a regulation establishing a framework for the inclusion of greenhouse gas emissions and removals from land use, land use change and forestry (LULUCF) in the 2030 climate and energy framework.

This legislation will help reduce EU greenhouse gas emissions during the period 2021-2030 through improved protection and management of land and forests across the Union. Also, the new regulation provides a framework for ensuring that emissions and removals generated by this sector are taken into account. Thus this will enable the EU to reach its Paris Agreement target to cut emissions by at least 40 percent by 2030.

Bulgarian Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov’s statement about the regulation is as follows: \"Today we have reached a milestone which recognizes the important role that our green resources, forests, cropland, grassland and wetland, can play in reaching our long-term environmental policy goals. We are fully on track to deliver on our Paris Agreement commitments.\"

The new rules will also provide member states with incentives for climate-friendly land use, without creating any new restrictions or red tape. The regulation does not set any obligations for private parties, farmers or foresters.