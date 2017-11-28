T24 LogoT24 Logo
Erdoğan’s lawyer slams CHP head's off-shore claims about president as ‘fake and lies’

İstanbul, Nov 28 (DHA) – Ahmet Özel, a lawyer for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has said documents publicized on Nov

İstanbul, Nov 28 (DHA) – Ahmet Özel, a lawyer for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has said documents publicized on Nov. 28 by main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on off-shore accounts linked to Erdoğan are \"fake,\" describing the allegations as \"lies.\"
Özel also urged Kılıçdaroğlu to \"immediately\" hand the documents to the prosecutor’s office and file a criminal complaint if necessary.
Kılıçdaroğlu revealed that Erdoğan’s close circle - including his brother, his son and his executive assistant – made transactions worth around 15 million dollars to an off-shore company called Bellway Limited in the tax haven Isle of Mann in December 2011 and January 2012.

