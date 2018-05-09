T24 LogoT24 Logo
Ekonomi

Erdoğan summons urgent economy meeting as lira plunges

Istanbul, May 9 (DHA) - President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan summoned top members of the government’s economic administration for an urgent meeting on Wednesday, amid continued plunges in the value of the Turkish Lira

09 Mayıs 2018 19:37

Istanbul, May 9 (DHA) - President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan summoned top members of the government’s economic administration for an urgent meeting on Wednesday, amid continued plunges in the value of the Turkish Lira.
The meeting will be held on 2.00 p.m. local time in the capital Ankara, according to two sources close to the matter.
All recent economic developments are expected to be discussed, including the foreign exchange market fluctuations, according to economy sources.
The Turkish Lira plunged to yet more record lows on the morning of May 9, dropping below 4.37 against the dollar, amid rising global geopolitical risks after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to pull his country out of the international nuclear deal with Iran on Tuesday.
The Central Bank introduced additional liquidity measures to shore up the struggling lira. Following the meeting call and the Bank’s intervention, the lira recovered to 4.27.
The lira has been under severe pressure for months amid a range of economic concerns including persistently high inflation.

Haber, değiştirilmeden kaynağından otomatik olarak eklenmiştir

ETİKETLER

Istanbul MayDHAPresident Recep Tayyip ErdoğanWednesdayTurkish Lira TheAnkaraAllThe Turkish LiraMayPresident Donald TrumpIranTuesday The Central BankFollowingBanksThe

İlgi Gören VideolarTüm Videolar

"İdlib, Ankara ve Moskova’nın arasını açmaya başladı"...

Neptün Soyer: Güçlüyle güçsüz değil, Atatürk'ün dediği gibi güçsüzler birleşmeli...

Türkiye ve dünya gündeminde neler oldu? İşte Bir Bakışta Bugün...

Erdoğan'ın Ukrayna'da verdiği selam Rusya basınının gündeminde...

ABD’de bir ilk! Türkiyeli emniyet müdürü göreve başladı; Kur'an-ı Kerim'e...

İlgi Gören HaberlerTüm Haberler

Meteoroloji uyardı: Türkiye beyaza bürünecek ...

Van'daki çığ felaketinde iki günde 38 kişi hayatını kaybetti...

Sabiha Gökçen'de yolcu uçağı inişte parçalandı; 3 kişi öldü, 179...

Sabiha Gökçen'de parçalanan uçağı kurtarma ekipleri ve kontrol kulesi arasındaki...

T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24