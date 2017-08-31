Eight people wounded due to explosion during passage of prison bus in western Turkey (2)

(Adds details, photo)

Taylan Yıldırım - Mehmet Güney - Mücahit Bektaş / Izmir, Aug 31 (DHA) - Eight people were wounded due to an explosion during the passage of a prison bus in the Aegean province of İzmir on Aug. 31.

The explosion occurred in a garbage container during the passage of a Kırıklar F-type prison bus carrying officials and prison wardens in İzmir’s Buca district.

A number of security forces and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Eight people were wounded in the explosion, including one who is in a critical condition. Those wounded in the blast were taken to nearby hospitals.

The explosion also damaged the shuttle bus and nearby vehicles.

The street, where explosion occurred, was closed to traffic, while the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

No information has yet been provided about the nature of the blast. (Photo)