Dog protests municipality during animal rights demonstration in Istanbul

İstanbul, Oct 30 (DHA) – A video of a dog siding with animal rights protesters during a demonstration in front of a local municipality building in Istanbul has gone viral on Turkish social media.

Animal rights protesters gathered in front of Istanbul’s Eyüp municipality’s building to protest the unlawful removal of stray dogs from the streets on Sunday.

During the protest, the dog started barking at the building while the crowd applauded the dog.

The footage of the dog apparently taking part in the protest quickly became one of the most popular videos on social media in Turkey.