Deutsche Börse launches cryptocurrency and blockchain unit

Deniz Kılınç / İstanbul, September 4 (DHA) – German capital market giant Deutsche Börse has created a “Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), Crypto Assets and New Market Structures” department for exploring the application of blockchain technology.

In a press release, the company said it has been exploring different applications of the blockchain for a while and the Managing Director of the department said the exchange has been active with the blockchain in a first phase og “ideation and exploration” and added:

“We invested in various initiatives to create a sound understanding of the trends, the technology, and its potential within the traditional segments of our value chain.”