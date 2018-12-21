Consumer confidence index fell to 58.2 points in December

Istanbul, Dec. 21 (DHA) – Consumer confidence index fell by 2.3 percent to 58.2 points, from 59.6 points in December.

The consumer confidence index calculated from the survey results is evaluated within the range of 0-200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

According to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data;

- The financial situation expectation of household index in the next 12 months period which was 77.5 in November decreased by 2.9 percent and became 75.3 in December.

- The general economic situation expectation index which was 77.4 in November decreased by 1.7 percent and became 76 in December.

- The number of people unemployed expectation index which was 63.4 in November decreased by 3.9 percent and became 60.9 in December.

- The probability of saving index which was 20.1 in November increased by 2.4 percent and became 20.6 in December.