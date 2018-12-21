T24 LogoT24 Logo
Dünya

Consumer confidence index fell to 58.2 points in December

Istanbul, Dec

21 Aralık 2018 15:02

Istanbul, Dec. 21 (DHA) – Consumer confidence index fell by 2.3 percent to 58.2 points, from 59.6 points in December.
The consumer confidence index calculated from the survey results is evaluated within the range of 0-200. It indicates an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.
According to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data;
- The financial situation expectation of household index in the next 12 months period which was 77.5 in November decreased by 2.9 percent and became 75.3 in December.
- The general economic situation expectation index which was 77.4 in November decreased by 1.7 percent and became 76 in December.
- The number of people unemployed expectation index which was 63.4 in November decreased by 3.9 percent and became 60.9 in December.
- The probability of saving index which was 20.1 in November increased by 2.4 percent and became 20.6 in December.

Haber, değiştirilmeden kaynağından otomatik olarak eklenmiştir

ETİKETLER

Istanbul DecDHAConsumerDecember TheItAccordingTurkish Statistical Institute TurkStatTheNovemberDecember
T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24