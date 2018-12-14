COMMODITY – Oil prices fell amid demand concerns

Deniz Kılınç / Istanbul, Dec. 14 (DHA) – Oil prices fell amid concerns on the slowing economic growth in China’s economy may decrease the demand.

Following the recent news, WTI fell by 0.53 percent to 52.30 dollars and Brent fell by 0.78 percent to 60.97 dollars.

Gold prices fell as investor focus turns to Fed meeting. In the global commodity markets;

- silver fell by 0.71 percent and priced 14.655 dollars,

- gold fell by 0.31 percent and priced 1,243 dollars,

- copper fell by 0.60 percent and priced 2.7505 dollars,

- platinum fell by 0.38 percent and priced 794.5 dollars,

- palladium fell by 1.0 percent and priced 1,178.8 dollars.