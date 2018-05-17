Cisco reported $12.5 billion revenue for the quarter

Istanbul, May 17 (DHA) - Cisco reported third quarter revenue of $12.5 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $2.7 billion or $0.56 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.2 billion or $0.66 per share.

\"We are executing well against our strategy, our innovation pipeline has never been stronger, and we continue to make great progress in transforming towards more software and subscriptions,\" said Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO, Cisco. \"I am confident with our position in the industry and the impact we will continue to drive with our customers.\"

“We delivered strong results in Q3 with solid revenue growth of 4% and non-GAAP EPS growth of 10 percent\" said Kelly Kramer, CFO of Cisco. \"Our investment in innovation and continued execution are paying off. We saw broad-based strength across our portfolio, while continuing to shift our business model and deliver value for shareholders.\"