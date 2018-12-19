T24 LogoT24 Logo
Dünya

Cabinet agrees to step up planning for a no-deal Brexit

Istanbul, Dec

19 Aralık 2018 11:24

Istanbul, Dec. 19 (DHA) - Theresa May will ramp up planning for a no-deal Brexit after Cabinet ministers agreed to make it an “operational priority” for the Government, Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said.
Barclay stressed that unless MPs back Mrs May’s deal when it returns to the Commons in January the default option is for the UK to leave without any exit arrangement in place.
Speaking after the Cabinet agreed to step up no-deal preparation, Barclay said: “Parliament needs to back the deal because the consequence of not doing so is we risk the default of no-deal and a responsible government must prepare for that eventuality. That is what we agreed at Cabinet. That is what we are going to do.\"

Haber, değiştirilmeden kaynağından otomatik olarak eklenmiştir

ETİKETLER

Istanbul DecDHATheresa MayBrexitCabinetGovernment Brexit Secretary Steve BarclayBarclayMPsMrs MaysCommonsJanuaryUKSpeakingThatCabinet That
T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24