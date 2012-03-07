Bu yaz Avrupa'da hangi festivaller var?

T24 - İşte Radikal'den Elif Ekinci'nin hazırladığı "Avrupa'nın en gidilesi festivalleri" listesi:

ESTRELLA LEVANTE SOS 4.8

Nerede: İspanya-Murcia

Ne zaman: 4-5 Mayıs

Line Up: Friendly Fires,

Mogwai, Gossip, Simian Mobile

Disco, Sebastina, Brodinski

Bilgi: sos48.com

SONAR BARCELONA

Nerede: İspanya-Barselona

Ne zaman: 14-16 Haziran

Line Up: Metronomy, Hot Chip, The Roots, Modeselektor, Fatboy Slim, Azari&III, Friendly Fires

Bilgi: sonar.es

PRIMAVERA SOUND

Nerede: İspanya-Barselona

Ne zaman: 30 Mayıs-3 Haziran

Line Up: Asap Rocky, Björk, The xx, Beirut, Justice, Erol Alkan,

The Rapture, Aeroplane

Bilgi: primaverasound.com

EXIT

Nerede: Sırbistan-Novi Sad

Ne zaman: 12-15 Temmuz

Line Up: Guns’n Roses, New Order, Gossip

Bilgi: exitfest.org

TOMORROWLAND

Nerede: Belçika-Boom

Ne zaman: 27-29 Temmuz

Line Up: David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Avicii

Bilgi: tomorrowland.be

SZIGET FESTIVAL

Nerede: Macaristan-Budapeşte

Ne Zaman: 6-13 Ağustos

Lİne Up: The Vaccines, Two Door Cinema Club, Friendly Fires, Korn, Placebo, Steve Aoki, The Subways, The Stone Roses

Bilgi: sziget.hu

NOVA ROCK

Nerede: Avusturya-Nickelsdorf

Ne zaman: 8-10 Haziran

Line Up: Metallica, Slayer, Mastodon, Machine Head,

Opeth, Lamb of God,

Within Temptation

Bilgi: novarock.at

ROCK am RING

Nerede: Almanya-Nürburgring

Ne zaman: 1-3 Haziran

Line Up: Metallica, Crystal Castles, Azelia Banks, Guano Apes, Mastadon, FM Belfast, Skrillex, Soundgarden

Bilgi: rock-am-ring.com

PINKPOP

Nerede: Hollanda-Landgraaf

Ne zaman: 26-28 Mayıs

Line Up: The Cure, Soundgarden, Bruce Springsteen, Bombay Bicycle Club, Kasabian, Linkin Park, The Ting Tings

Bilgi: pinkpop.nl

BENICASSIM

Nerede: İspanya-Benicassim

Ne zaman: 12-15 Temmuz

Line Up: The Stone Roses, Florence + the Machine, The Vaccines, Crystal Castles, Yuksek, Sebastian,

Bombay Bicycle Club

Bilgi: fiberfib.com

HOVE FESTIVAL

Nerede: Norveç-Arendal

Ne zaman: 26-29 Haziran

Line Up: Skrillex, Beirut, The xx, Totally Enormous

Extinct Dinosaurs

Bilgi: hovefestival.com

VIEILLES CHARRUES

Nerede: Fransa-Carhaix

Ne zaman: 19-22 Haziran

Line Up: The Cure, Selah Sue, Metronomy, Sting, Justice

Bilgi: vieillescharrues.asso.fr

ROCK WERCHTER

Nerede: Belçika-Rotselaar

Ne zaman: 28 Haziran-1 Temmuz

Line Up: RHCP, Justice, Pearl Jam, Florence + the Machine, Beirut, Deus, Skrillex, Blink 182

Bilgi: rockwerchter.be

INmusic FESTIVAL

Nerede: Hırvatistan-Zagreb

Ne zaman: 29-30 Haziran

Line Up: The Cranberries, Mando Diao, Gogol Bordello, Franz Ferdinand

Bilgi: inmusicfestival.com

BILBAO BBK LIVE

Nerede: İspanya-Bilbao

Ne zaman: 12-14 Temmuz

Line Up: Radiohead, The Cure, The Kooks, Snow Patrol,

Garbage, Four Tet, Bloc Party

Bilgi: bilbaobbklive.com

ROSKILDE

Nerede: Danimarka-Roskilde

Ne zaman: 5-8 Temmuz

Line Up: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Björk, Bon Iver, The Cure, The Roots,

Friendly Fires

Bilgi: roskilde-festival.dk

OPEN’ER

Nerede: Polonya-Gdynia

Ne zaman: 4-7 Temmuz

Line Up: Björk, Justice, The xx, Bon Iver, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party, Friendly Fires,

Gogol Bordello

Bilgi: opener.pl

WARRIOR’S DANCE FESTIVAL

Nerede: Sırbistan-Belgrad

Ne zaman: 15 Eylül

Line Up: The Prodigy, Skrillex

Bilgi: warriorsdancefestival.com

MAIN SQUARE FESTIVAL

Nerede: Fransa-Arras

Ne Zaman: 29 Haziran-1 Temmuz

Line Up: Pearl Jam, Justice, Metronomy, Florence + the Machine, Azelia Banks

Bilgi: mainsquare.fr

OYA FESTIVAL

Nerede: Norveç-Oslo

Ne zaman: 7-11 Ağustos

Line Up: Björk, Bon Iver, The Stone Roses, Florence + the Machine, Azealia Banks

Bilgi: oyafestivalen.com