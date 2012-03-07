T24 LogoT24 Logo
Kültür-Sanat

Bu yaz Avrupa'da hangi festivaller var?

Avrupa'nın dev festivalleri programlarını açıklamaya başladı.

07 Mart 2012 10:16

 

 
T24 - İşte Radikal'den Elif Ekinci'nin hazırladığı "Avrupa'nın en gidilesi festivalleri" listesi:
 
ESTRELLA LEVANTE SOS 4.8 
Nerede: İspanya-Murcia 
Ne zaman: 4-5 Mayıs 
Line Up: Friendly Fires, 
Mogwai, Gossip, Simian Mobile 
Disco, Sebastina, Brodinski 
Bilgi: sos48.com 
 
SONAR BARCELONA 
Nerede: İspanya-Barselona 
Ne zaman: 14-16 Haziran 
Line Up: Metronomy, Hot Chip, The Roots, Modeselektor, Fatboy Slim, Azari&III, Friendly Fires 
Bilgi: sonar.es 
 
PRIMAVERA SOUND 
Nerede: İspanya-Barselona 
Ne zaman: 30 Mayıs-3 Haziran 
Line Up: Asap Rocky, Björk, The xx, Beirut, Justice, Erol Alkan, 
The Rapture, Aeroplane 
Bilgi: primaverasound.com 
 
EXIT 
Nerede: Sırbistan-Novi Sad 
Ne zaman: 12-15 Temmuz 
Line Up: Guns’n Roses, New Order, Gossip 
Bilgi: exitfest.org 
 
TOMORROWLAN
Nerede: Belçika-Boom 
Ne zaman: 27-29 Temmuz 
Line Up: David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Avicii 
Bilgi: tomorrowland.be 
 
SZIGET FESTIVAL 
Nerede: Macaristan-Budapeşte 
Ne Zaman: 6-13 Ağustos 
Lİne Up: The Vaccines, Two Door Cinema Club, Friendly Fires, Korn, Placebo, Steve Aoki, The Subways, The Stone Roses 
Bilgi: sziget.hu 
 
NOVA ROCK 
Nerede: Avusturya-Nickelsdorf 
Ne zaman: 8-10 Haziran 
Line Up: Metallica, Slayer, Mastodon, Machine Head, 
Opeth, Lamb of God, 
Within Temptation 
Bilgi: novarock.at 
 
ROCK am RING 
Nerede: Almanya-Nürburgring 
Ne zaman: 1-3 Haziran 
Line Up: Metallica, Crystal Castles, Azelia Banks, Guano Apes, Mastadon, FM Belfast, Skrillex, Soundgarden 
Bilgi: rock-am-ring.com 
 
PINKPOP 
Nerede: Hollanda-Landgraaf 
Ne zaman: 26-28 Mayıs 
Line Up: The Cure, Soundgarden, Bruce Springsteen, Bombay Bicycle Club, Kasabian, Linkin Park, The Ting Tings 
Bilgi: pinkpop.nl 
 
BENICASSIM 
Nerede: İspanya-Benicassim 
Ne zaman: 12-15 Temmuz 
Line Up: The Stone Roses, Florence + the Machine, The Vaccines, Crystal Castles, Yuksek, Sebastian, 
Bombay Bicycle Club 
Bilgi: fiberfib.com 
 
HOVE FESTIVAL 
Nerede: Norveç-Arendal 
Ne zaman: 26-29 Haziran 
Line Up: Skrillex, Beirut, The xx, Totally Enormous 
Extinct Dinosaurs 
Bilgi: hovefestival.com 
 
VIEILLES CHARRUES 
Nerede: Fransa-Carhaix 
Ne zaman: 19-22 Haziran 
Line Up: The Cure, Selah Sue, Metronomy, Sting, Justice 
Bilgi: vieillescharrues.asso.fr 
 
ROCK WERCHTER 
Nerede: Belçika-Rotselaar 
Ne zaman: 28 Haziran-1 Temmuz 
Line Up: RHCP, Justice, Pearl Jam, Florence + the Machine, Beirut, Deus, Skrillex, Blink 182 
Bilgi: rockwerchter.be 
 
INmusic FESTIVAL 
Nerede: Hırvatistan-Zagreb 
Ne zaman: 29-30 Haziran 
Line Up: The Cranberries, Mando Diao, Gogol Bordello, Franz Ferdinand 
Bilgi: inmusicfestival.com 
 
BILBAO BBK LIVE 
Nerede: İspanya-Bilbao 
Ne zaman: 12-14 Temmuz 
Line Up: Radiohead, The Cure, The Kooks, Snow Patrol, 
Garbage, Four Tet, Bloc Party 
Bilgi: bilbaobbklive.com
 
ROSKILDE 
Nerede: Danimarka-Roskilde 
Ne zaman: 5-8 Temmuz 
Line Up: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Björk, Bon Iver, The Cure, The Roots, 
Friendly Fires 
Bilgi: roskilde-festival.dk 
 
OPEN’ER 
Nerede: Polonya-Gdynia 
Ne zaman: 4-7 Temmuz 
Line Up: Björk, Justice, The xx, Bon Iver, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party, Friendly Fires, 
Gogol Bordello 
Bilgi: opener.pl 
 
WARRIOR’S DANCE FESTIVAL 
Nerede: Sırbistan-Belgrad 
Ne zaman: 15 Eylül 
Line Up: The Prodigy, Skrillex 
Bilgi: warriorsdancefestival.com 
 
MAIN SQUARE FESTIVAL 
Nerede: Fransa-Arras 
Ne Zaman: 29 Haziran-1 Temmuz 
Line Up: Pearl Jam, Justice, Metronomy, Florence + the Machine, Azelia Banks 
Bilgi: mainsquare.fr 
 
OYA FESTIVAL 
Nerede: Norveç-Oslo 
Ne zaman: 7-11 Ağustos 
Line Up: Björk, Bon Iver, The Stone Roses, Florence + the Machine, Azealia Banks 
Bilgi: oyafestivalen.com
 
 

ETİKETLER

avrupa müzik festivalleri

İlgi Gören VideolarTüm Videolar

"Suriye, Libya ve Kanal İstanbul, Türkiye-Rusya hattında gerilim yaratıyor"...

"Babacan da Acemoğlu da 'demokrasi olmadan ekonomi düzelmez' diyor"...

Türkiye ve dünya gündeminde neler oldu? İşte Bir Bakışta Bugün...

'Erik Dalı Gevrektir' mahkemelik oldu...

Eski Diyanet İşleri Başkanı Görmez: İbadetini yapan haram yiyor, namaz...

İlgi Gören HaberlerTüm Haberler

Banka, KHK'lı öğretmene 'yasaklı TC' diyerek ödeme yapmadı ...

'Kanal İstanbul' tartışmaları sürerken Bakanlık tapu sorgulamalarına kısıtlama getiriyor...

"Muharrem İnce, mahkeme başkanına, 'Yargılanacaksın, seni, cezaevinde bir gün mutlaka...

Kamuoyu araştırmacılarından 2020 yorumları: Kanal İstanbul'un sonuçları olacak, kabine değişecek,...

Ertuğrul Özkök: Eski Renault-Nissan CEO’sunun Japonya’dan kaçtığı gece İstanbul Atatürk...

T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24