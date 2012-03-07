Bu yaz Avrupa'da hangi festivaller var?

T24 - İşte Radikal'den Elif Ekinci'nin hazırladığı "Avrupa'nın en gidilesi festivalleri" listesi:
ESTRELLA LEVANTE SOS 4.8
Nerede: İspanya-Murcia
Ne zaman: 4-5 Mayıs
Line Up: Friendly Fires,
Mogwai, Gossip, Simian Mobile
Disco, Sebastina, Brodinski
Bilgi: sos48.com
SONAR BARCELONA
Nerede: İspanya-Barselona
Ne zaman: 14-16 Haziran
Line Up: Metronomy, Hot Chip, The Roots, Modeselektor, Fatboy Slim, Azari&III, Friendly Fires
Bilgi: sonar.es
PRIMAVERA SOUND
Nerede: İspanya-Barselona
Ne zaman: 30 Mayıs-3 Haziran
Line Up: Asap Rocky, Björk, The xx, Beirut, Justice, Erol Alkan,
The Rapture, Aeroplane
Bilgi: primaverasound.com
EXIT
Nerede: Sırbistan-Novi Sad
Ne zaman: 12-15 Temmuz
Line Up: Guns’n Roses, New Order, Gossip
Bilgi: exitfest.org
TOMORROWLAND
Nerede: Belçika-Boom
Ne zaman: 27-29 Temmuz
Line Up: David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Avicii
Bilgi: tomorrowland.be
SZIGET FESTIVAL
Nerede: Macaristan-Budapeşte
Ne Zaman: 6-13 Ağustos
Lİne Up: The Vaccines, Two Door Cinema Club, Friendly Fires, Korn, Placebo, Steve Aoki, The Subways, The Stone Roses
Bilgi: sziget.hu
NOVA ROCK
Nerede: Avusturya-Nickelsdorf
Ne zaman: 8-10 Haziran
Line Up: Metallica, Slayer, Mastodon, Machine Head,
Opeth, Lamb of God,
Within Temptation
Bilgi: novarock.at
ROCK am RING
Nerede: Almanya-Nürburgring
Ne zaman: 1-3 Haziran
Line Up: Metallica, Crystal Castles, Azelia Banks, Guano Apes, Mastadon, FM Belfast, Skrillex, Soundgarden
Bilgi: rock-am-ring.com
PINKPOP
Nerede: Hollanda-Landgraaf
Ne zaman: 26-28 Mayıs
Line Up: The Cure, Soundgarden, Bruce Springsteen, Bombay Bicycle Club, Kasabian, Linkin Park, The Ting Tings
Bilgi: pinkpop.nl
BENICASSIM
Nerede: İspanya-Benicassim
Ne zaman: 12-15 Temmuz
Line Up: The Stone Roses, Florence + the Machine, The Vaccines, Crystal Castles, Yuksek, Sebastian,
Bombay Bicycle Club
Bilgi: fiberfib.com
HOVE FESTIVAL
Nerede: Norveç-Arendal
Ne zaman: 26-29 Haziran
Line Up: Skrillex, Beirut, The xx, Totally Enormous
Extinct Dinosaurs
Bilgi: hovefestival.com
VIEILLES CHARRUES
Nerede: Fransa-Carhaix
Ne zaman: 19-22 Haziran
Line Up: The Cure, Selah Sue, Metronomy, Sting, Justice
Bilgi: vieillescharrues.asso.fr
ROCK WERCHTER
Nerede: Belçika-Rotselaar
Ne zaman: 28 Haziran-1 Temmuz
Line Up: RHCP, Justice, Pearl Jam, Florence + the Machine, Beirut, Deus, Skrillex, Blink 182
Bilgi: rockwerchter.be
INmusic FESTIVAL
Nerede: Hırvatistan-Zagreb
Ne zaman: 29-30 Haziran
Line Up: The Cranberries, Mando Diao, Gogol Bordello, Franz Ferdinand
Bilgi: inmusicfestival.com
BILBAO BBK LIVE
Nerede: İspanya-Bilbao
Ne zaman: 12-14 Temmuz
Line Up: Radiohead, The Cure, The Kooks, Snow Patrol,
Garbage, Four Tet, Bloc Party
Bilgi: bilbaobbklive.com
ROSKILDE
Nerede: Danimarka-Roskilde
Ne zaman: 5-8 Temmuz
Line Up: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Björk, Bon Iver, The Cure, The Roots,
Friendly Fires
Bilgi: roskilde-festival.dk
OPEN’ER
Nerede: Polonya-Gdynia
Ne zaman: 4-7 Temmuz
Line Up: Björk, Justice, The xx, Bon Iver, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party, Friendly Fires,
Gogol Bordello
Bilgi: opener.pl
WARRIOR’S DANCE FESTIVAL
Nerede: Sırbistan-Belgrad
Ne zaman: 15 Eylül
Line Up: The Prodigy, Skrillex
Bilgi: warriorsdancefestival.com
MAIN SQUARE FESTIVAL
Nerede: Fransa-Arras
Ne Zaman: 29 Haziran-1 Temmuz
Line Up: Pearl Jam, Justice, Metronomy, Florence + the Machine, Azelia Banks
Bilgi: mainsquare.fr
OYA FESTIVAL
Nerede: Norveç-Oslo
Ne zaman: 7-11 Ağustos
Line Up: Björk, Bon Iver, The Stone Roses, Florence + the Machine, Azealia Banks
Bilgi: oyafestivalen.com