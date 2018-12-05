BoE/Carney: Worst-case Brexit scenario has a low probability

Deniz Kılınç / Istanbul, Dec. 5 (DHA) – Bank of England (BoE) Governor Mark Carney said there is a “low probability” of a worst case Brexit scenario to happen.

Referencing from last week’s BoE report that noted a “disorderly” no-deal Brexit could be worse for UK than the financial crisis, Carney made the following remarks:

“Tail risk is tail risk. There’s a low probability that all these risks would happen at the same time. It’s not just a question of the formal trade barriers that come into play but also shorter term disruption in terms of port infrastructure and other logistical disruptions.”