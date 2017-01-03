T24 LogoT24 Logo
Avrasya Tüneli’nin geçiş ücretleri açıklandı

Tarife, 1 Şubat 2018'e kadar geçerli olacak

03 Ocak 2017 01:24

Avrasya Tüneli, bugün saat 07.00'den itibaren otomobiller için 16.60 TL, minibüsler için 24.90 TL olarak uygulanacak.

Bu tarife 1 Şubat 2018 tarihine kadar geçerli olacak.

 

