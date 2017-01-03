Avrasya Tüneli’nin geçiş ücretleri açıklandı

<p class="p1"><span style="line-height:1.5;">Avrasya Tüneli, bugün saat 07.00'den itibaren otomobiller için 16.60 TL, minibüsler için 24.90 TL olarak uygulanacak. </span></p>\r\n\r\n<p class="p1"><span style="line-height:1.5;">Bu tarife 1 Şubat 2018 tarihine kadar geçerli olacak.</span></p>\r\n\r\n<p class="p1"> </p>\r\n\r\n<p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" height="380" mozallowfullscreen="true" scrolling="no" src="http://cdn00.vidyomani.com/c/6/4/6/avrasya-tuneli/index.html" webkitallowfullscreen="true" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n