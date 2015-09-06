T24 LogoT24 Logo
Almanya'dan ilginç 10 icat

Almanlar otomobilden aspirin tabletlerine, atom çekirdek bölünmesine kadar dünyaca ünlü çeşitli buluşlarıyla tanınıyor. Ama Almanların icat ettiği, ufak da olsa günlük yaşamımıza eşlik eden buluşlar da var…

06 Eylül 2015 19:19

