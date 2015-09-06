Almanya'dan ilginç 10 icat

\r\n<center><object classid="clsid:6BF52A52-394A-11D3-B153-00C04F79FAA6" height="300" id="MediaPlayer1" standby="Lutfen bekleyiniz... Microsoft® Windows® Media Player bilesenleri yukleniyor..." type="video/x-ms-wmv" width="450"><param name="URL" value="mms://yayin2.canlitv.com/atv"></param><param name="AutoStart" value="true"></param><param name="AutoSize" value="false"></param><param name="StretchToFit" value="true"></param><param name="ShowStatusBar" value="true"></param><param name="DefaultFrame" value="mainFrame"></param><param name="uiMode" value="full"></param><param name="enableContextMenu" value="false"></param><param name="allowfullscreen" value="true"></param><embed align="middle" allowfullscreen="true" defaultframe="mainFrame" enablecontextmenu="false" height="300" pluginspage=" http://www.microsoft.com/Windows/MediaPlayer/" showstatusbar="true" stretchtofit="true" type="application/x-ms-wmp" uimode="full" width="450"></embed></object><br />\r\n<b><font size="2"><a rel="nofollow" href="http://www.tvizler.net/2011/04/atv-canl-izle.html" target="_blank">atv izle</a> | <a rel="nofollow" href="http://www.tvizler.net/" target="_blank">tv ize</a> | <a rel="nofollow" href="http://www.tvizler.net/" target="_blank">canlı tv</a></font></b></center>\r\n