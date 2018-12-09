T24 LogoT24 Logo
“A second Brexit referendum is Theresa May's only way to win”

Deniz Kılınç / Istanbul, Dec

09 Aralık 2018 21:06

Deniz Kılınç / Istanbul, Dec. 9 (DHA) – Members of the UK Conservative Party said Theresa May’s Brexit plan is heading to a defeat and that her only chance to win is a second referendum.
Ahead of the Brexit vote in The Commons on December 10, talking to the Observer, cabinet ministers said that attempts to convince May to delay the vote to avoid one of the largest and most humiliating defeats in recent parliamentary history had not been heeded. Noting that a second referendum is May’s only way to win, a cabinet member said:
“She is so committed to her deal, and a second referendum could now be the only way of getting it.”
Another member backed a second referendum said:
“There are people in the cabinet who back a second referendum, but they are riding several horses so they don’t have to quit.”
Amber Rudd, another ember, became the first cabinet minister to openly suggest alternatives to May’s plan and argued that a Norway-style soft Brexit could be the way through the impasse.
Writing on the Guardian website, UK Justice Secretary David Gauke, dismissed both the Norway option and a second referendum and said a second referendum “is by no means guaranteed to be a silver bullet. In fact it is more likely to entrench division and lead to at least a further year of damaging uncertainty.”

