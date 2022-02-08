T24 LogoT24 Logo
Kültür-Sanat

94'üncü Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu

2022 Oscar Ödülleri, 27 Mart'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak

08 Şubat 2022 16:46

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve bu yıl 94. kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Akademi Ödülleri’nin adayları açıklandı. 2022 Oscar Ödülleri, 27 Mart'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak.

NTV'nin aktardığına göre, 94'üncü Akademi Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklandı. İşte kategorilere göre Oscar adayları:

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ KISA CANLI AKSİYON FİLMİ

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ SES

Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

“Be Alive” (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

EN İYİ KURGU

Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick... BOOM!

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

EN İYİ FİLM

Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

oscarödülakademiadaybellioldu
T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24