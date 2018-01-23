90. Oscar adayları belli oldu!

Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'da Los Angeles'da verilmeye başlanan ve bu yıl 90. kez düzenlenecek olan Akademi Ödülleri’nin adayları açıklandı.
90. Oscar Ödülleri’ni kazananlar 4 Mart’ta düzenlenen tören ile belli olacak.
Fatih Akın ise filmi In The Fade ile En İyi Yabancı Dilde Film dalında Altın Küre Ödülü almıştı. Fakat Fatih Akın, 90. Oscar Ödülleri'nde adaylık elde edemedi.
Oscar’ın habercisi sayılan Altın Küre Ödülleri’ne bu yıl Guillermo Del Toro’nun 7 dalda aday olan filmi The Shape of Water (Suyun Sesi) ile damga vurmuştu fakat Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri aldığı 4 dalda Altın Küre Ödülü ile geceden lider ayrılan yapım olmuştu.
İşte 2018 Oscar adayları...
En İyi Yapım Tasarımı
The Shape of Water
Beauty and The Beast
Dunkirk
Blade Runner 2048
Darkest Hour
En İyi Sinematografi
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı
Beauty and The Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
En İyi Ses Kurgusu
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: Last Jedi
En İyi Ses Miksajı
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: Last Jedi
En İyi Kısa Animasyon Film
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
En İyi Kısa Film
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote / All of Us
En İyi Film Müziği
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
En İyi Görsel Efekt
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy vol.2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
En İyi Film Kurgusu
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
En İyi Erkek Yardımcı Oyuncu
Willem Dafoe - Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Cristopher Plummer - All the Money in The World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
En İyi Yabancı Dilde Film
A Fantastic Woman - Şili
The Insult - Lübnan
Loveless - Rusya
On Body and Soul - Macaristan
The Square - İsveç
En İyi Kısa Belgesel Film
Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is A Traffic Jam on 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
En İyi Belgesel Film
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
En İyi Orijinal Şarkı
Mighty River - Mudbound
Mystery of Love - Call Me by Your Name
Remember Me - Coco
Stand Up for Something - Marshall
This is Me - The Greatest Showman
En İyi Animasyon Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Cincent
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound
En İyi Orijinal Senaryo
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Timothée Chalamet
Daniel Day
Lewis Daniel Kaluuya
Gary Oldman
Denzel Washington
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Sally Mawkins
Frances Mcdormand
Margot Robbie
Saoirse Ronan
Meryl Streep
En İyi Yönetmen
Dunkirk - Christopher Nolan
Get Out - Jordan Peele
Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig
Phanton Thread - Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water - Guillermo Del Toro
En İyi Film
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri