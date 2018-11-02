"Child Rights Heroes" of millions of young people announced

Sibel Deniz / Istanbul, Nov. 2 (DHA) - Child Rights Heroes who are candidates for the Swedish Child Rights award The World’s Children’s Prize (WCP) are announced on Friday.

Millions of children participate in a Global Vote and choose the recipient of the prize, often called the “Children’s Nobel Prize” by media around the world.

The nominees are:

Spès Nihangaza, Burundi, for her 25-year fight for orphaned children who have been severely affected by the AIDS epidemic and a brutal civil war.

Ashok Dyalchand, India, who has been campaigning against child marriage and fighting for girls’ rights for 40 years.

Guylande Mésadieu, Haiti, who has been fighting for 20 years for children who have been forced into slavery, children in prison and children on the street.

The candidates have been selected by a jury of children from 15 different countries.

Since its launch in 2000, some 42 million children have participated in the World’s Children’s Prize Program, which is the world’s largest annual rights and democracy education initiative for children. Patrons of the World’s Children’s Prize include Malala Youzafsai, the late Nelson Mandela, Sweden’s Queen Silvia and Sweden’s Prime Minister and Minister for Children. (Photo)