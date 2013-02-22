T24 LogoT24 Logo

85. Oscar Adayları'ndan öne çıkanlar

22 Şubat 2013 18:29

117

Lincoln - Argo

217

Amour - Life of Pi

317

Amour, Michael Haneke - Beasts of the Southern Wild,Benh Zeitlin

417

Life of Pi, Ang Lee - Lincoln, Steven Spielberg

517

Jessica Chastain, Zero Dark Thirty - Quvenzhané Wallis, Beasts of the Southern Wild

617

Naomi Watts, The Impossible - Jennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings Playbook

717

Bradley Cooper, Silver Linings Playbook - Joaquin Phoenix, The Master

817

Daniel Day, Lewis Lincoln - Denzel Washington, Flight

917

No, Şili - A Royal Affair, Danimarka

1017

Amour, Avusturya - Kon-Tiki, Norveç

1117

Anne Hathaway, Les Misérables - Helen Hunt, The Sessions

1217

Amy Adams, The Master - Sally Field, Lincoln

1317

Alan Arkin, Argo - Robert De Niro, Silver Linings Playbook

1417

Philip Seymour Hoffman, The Master - Tommy Lee Jones, Lincoln

1517

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey - Life of Pi

1617

The Avengers - Prometheus

1717

Mirror Mirror - Anna Karenina

ETİKETLER

oscaraday85akademi24 şubat
T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24