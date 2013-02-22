85. Oscar Adayları'ndan öne çıkanlar
22 Şubat 2013 18:29
317
Amour, Michael Haneke - Beasts of the Southern Wild,Benh Zeitlin
417
Life of Pi, Ang Lee - Lincoln, Steven Spielberg
517
Jessica Chastain, Zero Dark Thirty - Quvenzhané Wallis, Beasts of the Southern Wild
617
Naomi Watts, The Impossible - Jennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings Playbook
717
Bradley Cooper, Silver Linings Playbook - Joaquin Phoenix, The Master
817
Daniel Day, Lewis Lincoln - Denzel Washington, Flight
917
No, Şili - A Royal Affair, Danimarka
1017
Amour, Avusturya - Kon-Tiki, Norveç
1117
Anne Hathaway, Les Misérables - Helen Hunt, The Sessions
1217
Amy Adams, The Master - Sally Field, Lincoln
1317
Alan Arkin, Argo - Robert De Niro, Silver Linings Playbook
1417
Philip Seymour Hoffman, The Master - Tommy Lee Jones, Lincoln
1517
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey - Life of Pi
1617
The Avengers - Prometheus
1717
Mirror Mirror - Anna Karenina
