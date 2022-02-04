2022 BAFTA Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

İngiliz Sinema ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi (BAFTA) tarafından bu yıl 75. kez dağıtılacak BAFTA Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı. 11 dalda ödüle aday gösterilen Dune filmi listeye damga vurdu.
04 Şubat 2022 17:06
NTV'de yer alan habere göre; işte 13 Mart'ta sahiplerinin bulması beklenen ödüllerin listesi...
EN İYİ FİLM- Belfast, Don't Look Up, Dune, Licorice Pizza, The Power of the Dog
YÖNETMEN -Aleem Khan – After Love Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car Audrey Diwan – Happening Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog Julia Ducournau – Titane
ORİJİNAL SENARYO Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos Kenneth Branagh – Belfast Adam McKay – Don't Look Up Zach Baylin – King Richard Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU Lady Gaga – House of Gucci Alana Haim – Licorice Pizz Emilia Jones – CODA Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World Joanna Scanlan – After Love Tessa Thompson – Passing
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava Mahershala Ali – Swan Song Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog Leonardo DiCaprio – Don't Look Up Stephen Graham – Boiling Point Will Smith – King Richard
YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU Mike Faist – West Side Story Ciarán Hinds – Belfast Troy Kotsur – CODA Woody Norman – C'mon C'mon Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM Drive My Car The Hand of God Parallel Mother Petite Maman The Worst Person in the World