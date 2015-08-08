Sinema tarihinin en başarılı kötü karakterleri

Videoda geçen karakterler sırası ile şöyle;
0:03 - Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
0:06 - The Godfather
0:09 - Thor
0:11 - X-Men: First Class
0:15 - The Dark Knight
0:18 - The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King
0:21 - Toy Story 3
0:25 - The Shining
0:30 - Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
0:32 - A Clockwork Orange
0:35 - Gone Girl
0:38 - Cape Fear
0:44 - Usual Suspects
0:47 - Schindler’s List
0:50 - Psycho
0:54 - The Silence of the Lambs
1:06 - Scarface
1:13 - Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
1:16 - Avengers: Age of Ultron
1:18 - Die Hard
1:21 - Unforgiven
1:23 - Rocky IV
1:24 - One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
1:26 - Chronicle
1:28 - The Dark Knight Rises
1:31 - Batman Begins
1:32 - Se7en
1:34 - The Terminator
1:37 - Kill Bill: Vol. 2
1:38 - Superman II
1:40 - Batman
1:41 - The Matrix Revolutions
1:43 - The Grand Budapest Hotel
1:45 - The Wizard of Oz
1:47 - Kung Fu Panda
1:48 - Kung Fu Panda 2
1:49 - Inglourious Basterds
1:50 - Skyfall
1:51 - Guardians of the Galaxy
1:53 - The Lion King
1:55 - Gladiator
1:56 - Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
1:59 - Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
2:01 - Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
2:03 - O Brother Where Art Thou
2:04 - Man of Steel
2:05 - No Country For Old Men
2:06 - The Green Mile
2:07 - The Dark Knight Rises
2:08 - Kill Bill: Vol. 2
2:09 - Spider-Man 2
2:11 - Iron Man 2
2:12 - Whiplash
2:16 - Pulp Fiction
2:17 - The Shawshank Redemption
2:19 - Jaws
2:21 - The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King
2:23 - Captain America: The Winter Soldier
2:25 - Psycho
2:31 - Back To The Future
2:32 - Spaceballs
2:33 - Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
2:34 - Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
2:36 - Home Alone 2
2:38 - Office Space
2:39 - Horrible Bosses
2:41 - The Dark Knight
2:42 - Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
2:44 - Oz the Great and Powerful
2:45 - Man of Steel
2:47 - The Amazing Spider-Man 2
2:48 - Despicable Me
2:49 - The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
2:50 - Pulp Fiction
2:51 - Kill Bill: Vol.1
2:53: Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
2:56 - American Gangster
3:02 - Maleficent
3:03 - Ghostbusters
3:05 - Django Unchained
3:07 - The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
3:10 - Chinatown
3:12 - Snatch.
3:14 - Reservoir Dogs
3:18 - American Psycho
3:21 - A Clockwork Orange
3:22 - Cruel Intentions
3:23 - Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
3:24 - Wedding Crashers
3:26 - Fargo
3:27 - Once Upon a Time in the West
3:29 - Gangs of New York
3:33 - True Grit
3:35 - Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
3:36 - It’s a Wonderful Life
3:38 - Wall Street
3:40 - The Devil Wears Prada
3:43 - The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
3:44 - Stand By Me
3:36 - The Godfather: Part II
3:48 - Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
3:50 - Pan’s Labyrinth
3:54 - Suicide Squad
4:03 - The Matrix
4:05 - Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
4:07 - Jurassic Park
4:09 - Superman
4:14 - The Incredibles
4:18 - Rio 2
4:22 - The Dark Knight Rises
4:23 - Se7en
4:25 - One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest
4:27 - The Silence of the Lambs
4:30 - Goodfellas
4:35 - Caddyshack
4:39 - The Avengers
4:41 - Full Metal Jacket
4:43 - Zodiac
4:47 - Captain America: The First Avenger
4:50 - Bedazzled
4:52 - American Psycho
4:54 - Misery
4:59 - Avatar
5:02 - Guardians of the Galaxy
5:06 - The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
5:08 - Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
5:10 - Kill Bill: Vol. 1
5:12 - You Only Live Twice
5:14 - Inglourious Basterds
5:17 - Terminator 2: Judgment Day
5:20 - X-Men 2
5:21 - Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
5:23 - Léon: The Professional
5:25 - Batman Returns
5:26 - Frozen
5:28 - The Interview
5:30 - Schindler’s List
5:33 - No Country for Old Men
5:35 - Trainspotting
5:37 - The Dark Knight
5:39 - Gone Girl
5:41 - Die Hard
5:44 - The Terminator
5:46 - A Clockwork Orange
5:47 - Alice in Wonderland
5:49 - The Shining
5:52 - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2
5:53 - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
5:55 - Goldfinger
5:58 - Dracula
6:00 - 2001: A Space Odyssey
6:07 - The Dark Knight