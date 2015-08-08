T24 LogoT24 Logo
Sinema tarihinin en başarılı kötü karakterleri

08 Ağustos 2015 02:44

Videoda geçen karakterler sırası ile şöyle; 0:03 - Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith 0:06 - The Godfather 0:09 - Thor 0:11 - X-Men: First Class 0:15 - The Dark Knight 0:18 - The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King 0:21 - Toy Story 3 0:25 - The Shining 0:30 - Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone 0:32 - A Clockwork Orange 0:35 - Gone Girl 0:38 - Cape Fear 0:44 - Usual Suspects 0:47 - Schindler’s List 0:50 - Psycho 0:54 - The Silence of the Lambs 1:06 - Scarface 1:13 - Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 1:16 - Avengers: Age of Ultron 1:18 - Die Hard 1:21 - Unforgiven 1:23 - Rocky IV 1:24 - One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest 1:26 - Chronicle 1:28 - The Dark Knight Rises 1:31 - Batman Begins 1:32 - Se7en 1:34 - The Terminator 1:37 - Kill Bill: Vol. 2 1:38 - Superman II 1:40 - Batman 1:41 - The Matrix Revolutions 1:43 - The Grand Budapest Hotel 1:45 - The Wizard of Oz 1:47 - Kung Fu Panda 1:48 - Kung Fu Panda 2 1:49 - Inglourious Basterds 1:50 - Skyfall 1:51 - Guardians of the Galaxy 1:53 - The Lion King 1:55 - Gladiator 1:56 - Dawn of the Planet of the Apes 1:59 - Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 2:01 - Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 2:03 - O Brother Where Art Thou 2:04 - Man of Steel 2:05 - No Country For Old Men 2:06 - The Green Mile 2:07 - The Dark Knight Rises 2:08 - Kill Bill: Vol. 2 2:09 - Spider-Man 2 2:11 - Iron Man 2 2:12 - Whiplash 2:16 - Pulp Fiction 2:17 - The Shawshank Redemption 2:19 - Jaws 2:21 - The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King 2:23 - Captain America: The Winter Soldier 2:25 - Psycho 2:31 - Back To The Future 2:32 - Spaceballs 2:33 - Scott Pilgrim vs. The World 2:34 - Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery 2:36 - Home Alone 2 2:38 - Office Space 2:39 - Horrible Bosses 2:41 - The Dark Knight 2:42 - Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 2:44 - Oz the Great and Powerful 2:45 - Man of Steel 2:47 - The Amazing Spider-Man 2 2:48 - Despicable Me 2:49 - The Hunger Games: Catching Fire 2:50 - Pulp Fiction 2:51 - Kill Bill: Vol.1 2:53: Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story 2:56 - American Gangster 3:02 - Maleficent 3:03 - Ghostbusters 3:05 - Django Unchained 3:07 - The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug 3:10 - Chinatown 3:12 - Snatch. 3:14 - Reservoir Dogs 3:18 - American Psycho 3:21 - A Clockwork Orange 3:22 - Cruel Intentions 3:23 - Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 3:24 - Wedding Crashers 3:26 - Fargo 3:27 - Once Upon a Time in the West 3:29 - Gangs of New York 3:33 - True Grit 3:35 - Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 3:36 - It’s a Wonderful Life 3:38 - Wall Street 3:40 - The Devil Wears Prada 3:43 - The Hand That Rocks the Cradle 3:44 - Stand By Me 3:36 - The Godfather: Part II 3:48 - Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 3:50 - Pan’s Labyrinth 3:54 - Suicide Squad 4:03 - The Matrix 4:05 - Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi 4:07 - Jurassic Park 4:09 - Superman 4:14 - The Incredibles 4:18 - Rio 2 4:22 - The Dark Knight Rises 4:23 - Se7en 4:25 - One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest 4:27 - The Silence of the Lambs 4:30 - Goodfellas 4:35 - Caddyshack 4:39 - The Avengers 4:41 - Full Metal Jacket 4:43 - Zodiac 4:47 - Captain America: The First Avenger 4:50 - Bedazzled 4:52 - American Psycho 4:54 - Misery 4:59 - Avatar 5:02 - Guardians of the Galaxy 5:06 - The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 5:08 - Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back 5:10 - Kill Bill: Vol. 1 5:12 - You Only Live Twice 5:14 - Inglourious Basterds 5:17 - Terminator 2: Judgment Day 5:20 - X-Men 2 5:21 - Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 5:23 - Léon: The Professional 5:25 - Batman Returns 5:26 - Frozen 5:28 - The Interview 5:30 - Schindler’s List 5:33 - No Country for Old Men 5:35 - Trainspotting 5:37 - The Dark Knight 5:39 - Gone Girl 5:41 - Die Hard 5:44 - The Terminator 5:46 - A Clockwork Orange 5:47 - Alice in Wonderland 5:49 - The Shining 5:52 - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 5:53 - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 5:55 - Goldfinger 5:58 - Dracula 6:00 - 2001: A Space Odyssey 6:07 - The Dark Knight

ETİKETLER

sinema tarihikötü karakterlerfilmlerstar warsgodfathervideot24haber

