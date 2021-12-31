T24 LogoT24 Logo
Dünya

Yeni Zelanda 2022'ye girdi

Yeni Zelanda yeni yılı ışık gösterileriyle karşıladı

Temsili

31 Aralık 2021 14:02

Yeni Zelanda'da saatlerin 00.00'ı göstermesiyle 2022'ye girildi.

Reuters, Güney Büyük Okyanus'ta bulunan ada ülkesi Yeni Zelanda'da 2022'nin ışık gösterileriyle karşılandığını aktardı.

Ayrıntılar geliyor...

yeni zelanda2022yeni yıl
T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24