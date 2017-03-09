Spor
Xabi Alonso, futbolu bırakacağını açıkladı
"Elveda güzel oyun"
Bayern Münih'li futbolcu Xabi Alonso, sezon sonunda futbolu bırakacağını duyurdu.
Kararını kişisel Twitter hesabından duyuran Alonso, " Elveda güzel oyun" ifadesini kullandı.
