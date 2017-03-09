T24 LogoT24 Logo
Xabi Alonso, futbolu bırakacağını açıkladı

"Elveda güzel oyun"

09 Mart 2017 17:46

Bayern Münih'li futbolcu Xabi Alonso, sezon sonunda futbolu bırakacağını duyurdu. 

Kararını kişisel Twitter hesabından duyuran Alonso, " Elveda güzel oyun" ifadesini kullandı.

 

Xabi AlonsoBayern Münihfutbolu bıraktı
