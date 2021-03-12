WSJ: İsrail son iki senede en az bir düzine İran gemisini vurdu

|COMPANY
|BOARD AVG AGE
|AGE RANGE
|OLDEST
|AVG TENURE
|LONGEST SERVING
|US Bancorp
|58
|19
|69
|5
|14
|Citigroup Inc.
|61
|19
|69
|5
|12
|Huntington Bancshares Inc.
|61
|26
|74
|7
|17
|Zions Bancorp NA
|61
|24
|71
|8
|19
|KeyCorp
|61
|25
|69
|8
|21
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|62
|18
|68
|8
|17
|Comerica Inc.
|62
|19
|68
|11
|21
|Fifth Third Bancorp
|63
|17
|71
|7
|14
|PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
|63
|21
|73
|5
|14
|Wells Fargo & Co.
|64
|18
|73
|3
|12
|Truist Financial Corp.
|65
|23
|72
|7
|31
|Regions Financial Corp.
|65
|17
|71
|8
|18
|First Republic Bank
|66
|41
|81
|14
|24
|M&T Bank Corp.
|67
|38
|86
|12
|30
|Bank of America Corp.
|68
|14
|75
|9
|17
|People’s United Financial Inc.
|69
|26
|83
|16
|45
|SVB Financial Group
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|9
|16
|Citizens Financial Group Inc.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|8
|26
NOTE: Age data for a given company may be marked NA if a person’s age is not publicly disclosed by the company.
