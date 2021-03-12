WSJ: İsrail son iki senede en az bir düzine İran gemisini vurdu

COMPANY BOARD AVG AGE AGE RANGE OLDEST AVG TENURE LONGEST SERVING US Bancorp 58 19 69 5 14 Citigroup Inc. 61 19 69 5 12 Huntington Bancshares Inc. 61 26 74 7 17 Zions Bancorp NA 61 24 71 8 19 KeyCorp 61 25 69 8 21 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 62 18 68 8 17 Comerica Inc. 62 19 68 11 21 Fifth Third Bancorp 63 17 71 7 14 PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 63 21 73 5 14 Wells Fargo & Co. 64 18 73 3 12 Truist Financial Corp. 65 23 72 7 31 Regions Financial Corp. 65 17 71 8 18 First Republic Bank 66 41 81 14 24 M&T Bank Corp. 67 38 86 12 30 Bank of America Corp. 68 14 75 9 17 People’s United Financial Inc. 69 26 83 16 45 SVB Financial Group N.A. N.A. N.A. 9 16 Citizens Financial Group Inc. N.A. N.A. N.A. 8 26

NOTE: Age data for a given company may be marked NA if a person’s age is not publicly disclosed by the company.

To see the percentage of women on a company board: {FA ESGG <GO>}

To see the percentage of women directors for each of the S&P 500 Banks Index companies: {S5BANKX Index GX <GO>}. In the search box on top right, choose “% Women on Board.” Mouse over to get each company’s results.

To see more on Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index: {GEI <GO>}

To see more on Bloomberg’s ESG fields and sustainable finance solutions: {BESG <GO>}

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.