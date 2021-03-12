T24 LogoT24 Logo
Dünya

WSJ: İsrail son iki senede en az bir düzine İran gemisini vurdu

12 Mart 2021 15:09

T24 Dış Haberler

İsrail'in son iki sene içinde Suriye'ye giden en az bir düzine gemiyi vurduğu iddia edildi.

Wall Street Journal'ın ABD'li ve bölgedeki yetkililere dayandırdığı haberine göre bu gemilerin çoğu İran petrolü taşıyordu. İsrail'in bu gemilere yapılan bazı saldırıları Kızıldeniz'e yerleştirdiği su mayınlarıyla gerçekleştirdiği belirtildi.

Saldırılarda hiçbir tankerin batmadığı, ancak iki tanesinin Iran'da limana geri dönmesi gerektiği ifade edildi. 

WSJ'nin haberine göre bazı saldırılar İran'ın bölgeye silah sokmasını engellemek için gerçekleştirildi. Petrol taşınanların ise "bu kaynakların terörizme fon sağlamak için satılabileceği" düşüncesiyle hedef alındığını belirtildi.

The Guardian, İsrail'in Suriye topraklarında İran güçlerini ve müttefiklerini yüzlerce kez hedef aldığını ifade etti.

iranisrailsuriyeWall Street journal
