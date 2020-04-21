T24 LogoT24 Logo
Gündem

Van'da 4 büyüklüğünde deprem

21 Nisan 2020 12:56

AFAD'dan yapılan açıklamaya göre, Van'ın Bahçesaray ilçesinde saat 12:48’de 4,0 büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydana geldi.

ETİKETLER

depremvanafadhaber
T24 Logo

© Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Yazarlar

Kategoriler

      T24