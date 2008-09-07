Türkiye için milli bayram

<br /><br /><strong>A Milli futbol takımı deplasmanda Ermenistan'ı yendi, Ümit takım Çekleri, erkek basket takımı Belçika'yı, bayan basket takımı Finlandiya'yı yendi </strong><br /><br /><div style="PADDING-LEFT:5px;POSITION:relative;"><a rel="nofollow" id="ctl00_solph_allNewsRp_ctl23_paragraphLB" style="FONT-WEIGHT:normal;FONT-SIZE:12px;COLOR:#000333;TEXT-DECORATION:none;"><strong><span style="FONT-SIZE:12pt;COLOR:#ff0000;"><img title="arrow" alt="arrow" src="http://213.243.34.245/images/redarrow.gif" border="0" /> Multu son: 0-2</span></strong></a><a rel="nofollow" id="ctl00_solph_allNewsRp_ctl22_paragraphLB" style="FONT-WEIGHT:normal;FONT-SIZE:12px;COLOR:#000333;TEXT-DECORATION:none;"><br /><br /><strong><span style="FONT-SIZE:12pt;COLOR:#ff0000;"><img title="arrow" alt="arrow" src="http://213.243.34.245/images/redarrow.gif" border="0" /> İkide iki yaptılar</span></strong></a></div><div style="PADDING-LEFT:5px;POSITION:relative;"><a rel="nofollow" id="ctl00_solph_allNewsRp_ctl20_paragraphLB" style="FONT-WEIGHT:normal;FONT-SIZE:12px;COLOR:#000333;TEXT-DECORATION:none;"><br /><strong><span style="FONT-SIZE:12pt;COLOR:#ff0000;"><img title="arrow" alt="arrow" src="http://213.243.34.245/images/redarrow.gif" border="0" /> Potanın perileri Finlandiya'yı çarptı</span></strong></a></div><div style="PADDING-LEFT:5px;POSITION:relative;"><a rel="nofollow" id="ctl00_solph_allNewsRp_ctl21_paragraphLB" style="FONT-WEIGHT:normal;FONT-SIZE:12px;COLOR:#000333;TEXT-DECORATION:none;"><br /><strong><span style="FONT-SIZE:12pt;COLOR:#ff0000;"><img title="arrow" alt="arrow" src="http://213.243.34.245/images/redarrow.gif" border="0" /> Ümitler Çek'i ikinci yarıda bozdu</span></strong></a></div><div style="PADDING-LEFT:5px;POSITION:relative;"><a rel="nofollow" id="ctl00_solph_allNewsRp_ctl23_paragraphLB" style="FONT-WEIGHT:normal;FONT-SIZE:12px;COLOR:#000333;TEXT-DECORATION:none;"> </a></div>