Türkiye için milli bayram

07 Eylül 2008 03:00



A Milli futbol takımı deplasmanda Ermenistan'ı yendi, Ümit takım Çekleri, erkek basket takımı Belçika'yı, bayan basket takımı Finlandiya'yı yendi 

