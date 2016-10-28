Gündem
TSK'da 'FETÖ' operasyonu; 195 asker ordudan ihraç edildi
Ordudan atılan 195 askerden 158'inin subay olduğu belirtildi
Milli Savunma Bakanlığı'nın kararıyla Kara ve Deniz Kuvvetleri'nden 195 personel 'FETÖ' soruşturması kapsamında Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri'ndeki (TSK) görevlerinden ihraç edildi. Ordudan atılan 195 askerden 158'ininsubay olduğu belirtildi.
Konuyla ilgili Milli Savunma Bakanlığı'nın resmi Twitter hesabından yapılan açıklama şöyle:
