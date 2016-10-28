T24 LogoT24 Logo
TSK'da 'FETÖ' operasyonu; 195 asker ordudan ihraç edildi

Ordudan atılan 195 askerden 158'inin subay olduğu belirtildi

28 Ekim 2016 15:02

Milli Savunma Bakanlığı'nın kararıyla Kara ve Deniz Kuvvetleri'nden 195 personel 'FETÖ' soruşturması kapsamında Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri'ndeki (TSK) görevlerinden ihraç edildi. Ordudan atılan 195 askerden 158'ininsubay olduğu belirtildi.

Konuyla ilgili Milli Savunma Bakanlığı'nın resmi Twitter hesabından yapılan açıklama şöyle:

Türk Silahlı KuvvetleriTSKihraçFETÖ soruşturması
