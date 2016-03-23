Gündem
Sur'da öldürülen Dilber Bozkurt'un cenazesine TOMA'lı müdahale
Bozkurt, Mardin'in Dargeçit ilçesinde toprağa verildi
Sur'da öldürülen Dilber Bozkurt'un cenazesinin Mardin Dargeçit’te toprağa verilmesi sırasında polis, cenazesini taşıyan cemaate müdahale etti. Polisin biber gazı ve TOMA’dan su sıktığı anlarda cenazeyi taşıyanların yürümeye devam ettiği gözlendi.
Cenazeye polisin TOMA'lı müdahalesi kameralara şöyle yansıdı:
