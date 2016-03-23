T24 LogoT24 Logo
Sur'da öldürülen Dilber Bozkurt'un cenazesine TOMA'lı müdahale

Bozkurt, Mardin'in Dargeçit ilçesinde toprağa verildi

23 Mart 2016 23:15

Sur'da öldürülen Dilber Bozkurt'un cenazesinin Mardin Dargeçit’te toprağa verilmesi sırasında polis, cenazesini taşıyan cemaate müdahale etti. Polisin biber gazı ve TOMA’dan su sıktığı anlarda cenazeyi taşıyanların yürümeye devam ettiği gözlendi.

Cenazeye polisin TOMA'lı müdahalesi kameralara şöyle yansıdı:

 

dilber bozkurthabersurdiyarbakırmardintomapolis
